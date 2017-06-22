NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Cancer fighter Lealiifano makes Brumbies return

    2017-06-22 12:47

    Cape Town - Flyhalf Christian Lealiifano has made his return to rugby after being named on the Brumbies bench for a clash against the Asia Pacific Dragons in Singapore on Thursday night. 

    Lealiifano, 29, has not played rugby since he was diagnosed with leukaemia in August of last year. 

    Now, less than a year later, he is back to complete a remarkable recovery. 

    The Brumbies are on tour without their international players as they look to give some exposure to some youngsters ahead of Super Rugby's resumption next month. 

    Lealiifano already has 19 Test caps to his name after having made his debut against the British and Irish Lions in Brisbane in 2013. 

    The Brumbies confirmed the news of his return via their official Twitter account.

