Bulls without Serfontein against Stormers

The Bulls have issued a fitness update ahead of their opening Super Rugby game against the Stormers in Cape Town this coming Saturday.

With regards to long term injuries, Roelof Smit is making steady progress after he underwent surgery for the injury he sustained with the Springboks. He is expected to be ready for selection come the end of April. Conraad van Vuuren injured his ankle early in the pre-season and will only be available for selection in six weeks.

Jannes Kirsten, Arno Botha and Adriaan Strauss are making steady progress and will continue to train with the rehabilitation squad for a further three weeks.

Jan Serfontein, Martin Dreyer and Shaun Adendorff will not be available for selection against the Stormers this week. It was decided to give Serfontein another week in rehab while Dreyer and Adendorff are carrying minor niggles. All three players are expected to be fit as of next week.