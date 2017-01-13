Bulls to lose Botha to Ulster?

Cape Town - The Bulls might be facing a huge setback ahead of their upcoming Super Rugby campaign, with reports that Irish club Ulster are interested in skipper Arno Botha.

According to the independent.ie website, Ulster are "close to capturing" the Springbok loose forward.

If the club do succeed with the signing, Botha will be the second South African flank to join their ranks after they secured the signature of Marcell Coetzee.

The Irish club, however, will need to be granted permission by the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) in order to sign Botha.

According to the report, sources suggest that the Bulls are "resigned to losing him" since his contract expires in October this year.



Botha, 25, led his side to the Currie Cup final last year, which saw the Blue Bulls lose 36-16 to the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.



Botha has played two Tests for the Springboks - both of those appearances coming in 2013.

Botha is currently part of the Bulls training squad as they prepare for their 2017 Super Rugby campaign which will kick off against the Stormers on Saturday, February 25 at Newlands.