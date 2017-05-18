NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Bulls loosie loses contract in Ireland

    2017-05-18 08:55

    Cape Town - Irish club Ulster have reportedly revoked the contract of Bulls and Springbok loose forward Arno Botha.

    Ulster announced the signing of Botha in January this year and the player was set to leave the Bulls after the conclusion of this year’s Super Rugby competition.

    However, according to Netwerk24, Ulster have made an about turn as the injury-plagued Botha spends more time on the sidelines.

    Botha, 25, sustained a knee injury in New Zealand last month, and is set to return to action for the Blue Bulls in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge this weekend, but the Irish club has reportedly decided it is too much of a risk to sign the player.

    According to the Afrikaans website, Ulster obtained an independent medical opinion, which said Botha should give the knee a proper rest. The club then decided to cancel the contract which includes a clause that the player must be medically fit.

    Botha's career has been blighted by injury setbacks. He tore knee ligaments during his second (and last) Test appearance in 2013 which ruled him out for the rest of the season, and injured the same knee at the start of 2014.

    In 2015, he suffered a pectoral muscle injury, and at the end of last season he dislocated a shoulder that required surgery.

    Ulster were initially excited at the prospect of Botha joining them, with director of rugby Les Kiss saying after signing him in January:

    "Arno was tipped to be a future Springboks captain from a young age but his career was somewhat curtailed by injuries after he made his international debut in 2013. Those injuries are behind him now and he has regained his best form over the past 12 months.

    "His leadership and abrasiveness will be key attributes for us over the next couple of seasons. He is very aggressive in attack and his ability to get over the gain-line will be especially good for us. Arno is also strong in defence, he's a nuisance at the breakdown and he's a good lineout option, so he has a very well-rounded game.

    "He is an ambitious young man and he is determined to make an impact with us. He is a serious competitor who is willing to work hard to earn his jersey. I believe he will settle well in our environment and become a huge fan favourite here at Kingspan Stadium.”

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    50-up for Highlanders lock
    Beauden Barrett shifted to fullback
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    ARU defends Super Rugby cull handling

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 19 May 2017
    • Chiefs v Crusaders, Suva 09:35
    • Stormers v Blues, Cape Town 19:00
    Saturday, 20 May 2017
    • Hurricanes v Cheetahs, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    • Force v Highlanders, nib Stadium 11:45
    • Sunwolves v Sharks, Singapore National Stadium 13:55
    • Lions v Bulls, Emirates Airlines Park 17:15
    • Kings v Brumbies, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 19:30
    Sunday, 21 May 2017
    • Waratahs v Rebels, Allianz Stadium 08:05
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    13 May 2017
    12 May 2017
    06 May 2017
    05 May 2017
    30 April 2017
    29 April 2017
    28 April 2017
    22 April 2017
    21 April 2017
    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 12

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 12 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     