NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Bulls lock to face SANZAAR disciplinary hearing

    2017-05-14 09:30

    Cape Town - Bulls lock RG Snyman will appear before a SANZAAR disciplinary hearing after he was red carded in his side’s 17-10 Super Rugby defeat to the Highlanders on Saturday.

    Snyman was sent off late in the game at Loftus Versfeld after recklessly charging into ruck, in the process shoulder-charging a Highlanders player.

    Snyman's sending off also saw a try scored by the Bulls disallowed.

    Snyman is alleged to have contravened Law 10.4(h) - A player must not charge into a ruck or maul.

    The case is to be considered in the first instance by the SANZAAR foul play review committee which will take place at 09:00 on Monday.

    All SANZAAR disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the foul play review committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.

    For a matter to be dispensed with at this hearing, the player appearing must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the foul play review committee.

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    3 yellow cards land Kings prop in hot...
    Naholo to face hearing after Loftus...
    HELP! Bulls institute a turnaround...
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Round 12

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 19 May 2017
    • Chiefs v Crusaders, Suva 09:35
    • Stormers v Blues, Cape Town 19:00
    Saturday, 20 May 2017
    • Hurricanes v Cheetahs, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    • Force v Highlanders, nib Stadium 11:45
    • Sunwolves v Sharks, Singapore National Stadium 13:55
    • Lions v Bulls, Emirates Airlines Park 17:15
    • Kings v Brumbies, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 19:30
    Sunday, 21 May 2017
    • Waratahs v Rebels, Allianz Stadium 08:05
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    13 May 2017
    12 May 2017
    06 May 2017
    05 May 2017
    30 April 2017
    29 April 2017
    28 April 2017
    22 April 2017
    21 April 2017
    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 11

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 11 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     