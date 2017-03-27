Bulls' Jenkinson to return from New Zealand

Pretoria - Bulls prop John-Roy Jenkinson suffered a hamstring injury in his debut against the Blues in Albany on Saturday and will return home for further treatment, the franchise confirmed on Monday.

Jenkinson came on as a replacement in the second half of his side's 38-14 loss, but suffered a grade two hamstring tear.

It means that he will miss this weekend's clash against the Chiefs as well as next weekend's trip to the Sunwolves.

Conraad van Vuuren will be flying to New Zealand to join the squad in place of Jenkinson.

A call on the fitness of Hanro Liebenberg will also be made early in the week, according to Bulls team doctor, Dr. Herman Rossouw.

"Hanro injured a pectoral muscle and we need to see how it is responding to treatment in the next day or two before we can make a call on his continued involvement on the tour," Rossouw said.

This Saturday's clash kicks off at 08:35.