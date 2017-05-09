NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Bulls coach agrees SA teams aren't fit enough

    2017-05-09 22:24

    Cape Town - Bulls coach Nollis Marais agrees with the notion that South African teams are not as well-conditioned as their New Zealand counterparts.

    Marais was responding to comments made by Crusaders coach Scott Robertson, who said after his side’s 62-24 mauling of the Bulls in Pretoria that he felt the South African teams aren’t fit enough.

    “I think we are not up to the level of New Zealand teams with fitness and intensity and you can see that in all the matches,” Marais said in Pretoria on Tuesday.

    “I don’t want to talk about other provinces but you can see it in all the matches, they just have a different reaction speed and breakdown intensity. That is something we’re experiencing for the first time this year, last year we only played Australian teams and we have fallen behind there. That is the area where we have to adapt, the whole of South Africa has to adapt and that will be a challenge for us.”

    Robertson said after last Saturday’s match at Loftus Versfeld that the Bulls struggled with the tempo at which they played the game.

    “For me, clearly, the South African teams need to be fitter. Super Rugby is a fast game, it’s a tempo game. It’s a game with a high skill level and you make errors when you’re fatigued,” Robertson said.

    “And I think it showed (against the Bulls), we got momentum and played with speed... they struggled to stay with us. That’s clear, that picture’s clear for everyone to see...”

    Fixtures

    Friday, 12 May 2017
    • Blues v Cheetahs, Eden Park 09:35
    • Brumbies v Lions, GIO Stadium 11:45
    Saturday, 13 May 2017
    • Crusaders v Hurricanes, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Rebels v Reds, AAMI Park 11:45
    • Bulls v Highlanders, Loftus Versfeld 15:05
    • Kings v Sharks, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 17:15
    • Jaguares v Force, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 19 May 2017
    • Chiefs v Crusaders, Suva 09:35
    • Stormers v Blues, Cape Town 19:00
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    06 May 2017
    05 May 2017
    30 April 2017
    29 April 2017
    28 April 2017
    22 April 2017
    21 April 2017
    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

