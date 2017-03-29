Brummer to join Bulls in New Zealand
2017-03-29 16:55
Cape Town - Flyhalf Francois
Brummer will join the Vodacom Bulls in New Zealand this week as they prepare to
take on the Chiefs and Sunwolves in the next two weeks.
The Bulls will face the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday, April 1 (08:35 SA time), before concluding their tour against the Sunwolves in Tokyo on Saturday, April 8 (07:15 SA time).
Brummer replaces Dries
Swanepoel who picked up an ankle injury in the 38-14 defeat against the Blues in Albany last weekend, and will return home.
Johnny Kotze and JT
Jackson, the next players in line to replace Swanepoel, are also out injured,
hence the call to Brummer.
Former Junior
Springbok, Franco Naude, is now the next player shortlisted.
Earlier in the week the Bulls were forced to send John-Roy Jenkinson home due to a hamstring injury, with Conrad van
Vuuren replacing him.
Hanro Liebenberg, who
picked up a pectoral muscle injury, will remain with the team.