    Brummer to join Bulls in New Zealand

    2017-03-29 16:55

    Cape Town - Flyhalf Francois Brummer will join the Vodacom Bulls in New Zealand this week as they prepare to take on the Chiefs and Sunwolves in the next two weeks.

    The Bulls will face the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday, April 1 (08:35 SA time), before concluding their tour against the Sunwolves in Tokyo on Saturday, April 8 (07:15 SA time).

    Brummer replaces Dries Swanepoel who picked up an ankle injury in the 38-14 defeat against the Blues in Albany last weekend, and will return home.

    Johnny Kotze and JT Jackson, the next players in line to replace Swanepoel, are also out injured, hence the call to Brummer.

    Former Junior Springbok, Franco Naude, is now the next player shortlisted.

    Earlier in the week the Bulls were forced to send John-Roy Jenkinson home due to a hamstring injury, with Conrad van Vuuren replacing him.

    Hanro Liebenberg, who picked up a pectoral muscle injury, will remain with the team. 

