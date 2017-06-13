Brumbies prop duo re-sign
2017-06-13 12:47
Cape Town - The Brumbies have bolstered their frontrow stocks for next
year with the re-signings of props Nic Mayhew and Leslie Leulua'iali'i-Makin.
Mayhew made the move to the Brumbies in 2017 after two
seasons with the Blues. The 28-year-old has made 12 appearances for the
Brumbies in 2017, playing in all but one game for the side.
The loosehead prop's high work rate around the field and
strong scrummaging ability have made a big impression on the Brumbies faithful,
many touting him as a potential Wallaby.
Mayhew said it was exciting to continue his stay with the
Brumbies.
"I have enjoyed a wonderful first season in Canberra
and I am extremely pleased to be able to sign for a further year," he told
their website.
"The Brumbies is a great place to play Super Rugby and
everyone involved has made me feel very welcome from the first day I arrived at
the club from the Blues.
"The atmosphere in the squad is outstanding, and the
coaching and support staff are first rate and I am excited to be able to help
the Brumbies try and achieve our goals for the 2018 Super Rugby season."
Local product Leulua'iali'i-Makin first signed with the
Brumbies in 2015 following an impressive stint in the National Rugby
Championship with the UC Vikings.
The Canberra-born prop made his way through the Brumbies
Pathways system through juniors, to schoolboys, U20, ACT XV and into the
Brumbies full-time squad. The 25-year-old has 19 Brumbies appearances to his
name.
Leulua'iali'i-Makin said he was pleased to be staying with
the Brumbies.
"As a Canberra boy the Brumbies have always been my
club and to get the opportunity to run out at GIO Stadium in the Brumbies
colours was a dream come true," Leulua'iali'i-Makin said.
"To be able to extend my stay with the club is great
news. This team has a special bond and we have a lot of quality in the ranks,
as well as some highly promising youngsters coming through.
"I am really looking forward to being able to continue
to play in front of the loyal and passionate Brumbies supporters."