    Brumbies prop duo re-sign

    2017-06-13 12:47

    Cape Town - The Brumbies have bolstered their frontrow stocks for next year with the re-signings of props Nic Mayhew and Leslie Leulua'iali'i-Makin

    Mayhew made the move to the Brumbies in 2017 after two seasons with the Blues. The 28-year-old has made 12 appearances for the Brumbies in 2017, playing in all but one game for the side. 

    The loosehead prop's high work rate around the field and strong scrummaging ability have made a big impression on the Brumbies faithful, many touting him as a potential Wallaby. 

    Mayhew said it was exciting to continue his stay with the Brumbies. 

    "I have enjoyed a wonderful first season in Canberra and I am extremely pleased to be able to sign for a further year," he told their website. 

    "The Brumbies is a great place to play Super Rugby and everyone involved has made me feel very welcome from the first day I arrived at the club from the Blues. 

    "The atmosphere in the squad is outstanding, and the coaching and support staff are first rate and I am excited to be able to help the Brumbies try and achieve our goals for the 2018 Super Rugby season." 

    Local product Leulua'iali'i-Makin first signed with the Brumbies in 2015 following an impressive stint in the National Rugby Championship with the UC Vikings. 

    The Canberra-born prop made his way through the Brumbies Pathways system through juniors, to schoolboys, U20, ACT XV and into the Brumbies full-time squad. The 25-year-old has 19 Brumbies appearances to his name. 

    Leulua'iali'i-Makin said he was pleased to be staying with the Brumbies. 

    "As a Canberra boy the Brumbies have always been my club and to get the opportunity to run out at GIO Stadium in the Brumbies colours was a dream come true," Leulua'iali'i-Makin said. 

    "To be able to extend my stay with the club is great news. This team has a special bond and we have a lot of quality in the ranks, as well as some highly promising youngsters coming through. 

    "I am really looking forward to being able to continue to play in front of the loyal and passionate Brumbies supporters."

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 15

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 15 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.
