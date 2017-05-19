Brumbies name team for Kings clash

Cape Town - Chris Alcock and Tom Banks come back into the side as the Brumbies have made two changes for their Super Rugby clash against the Southern Kings at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham largely kept faith with the squad that pushed the South African Conference leaders, the Lions, all the way in Canberra last Friday with the brace of changes precipitating a re-jig in the backline.

Banks will come into the team at fullback, a position he played in the narrow loss to the Blues earlier this month. That means that Aidan Toua will revert to the left wing in place of James Dargaville.

Alcock meanwhile is recalled into the starting team for Jarrad Butler who takes a place amongst the replacements.

These changes mean it’s a mostly settled side that will aim to down a Kings team full of confidence and who have been victorious in their last three encounters, defeating the Waratahs and the Rebels on Australian soil before returning home to win a thriller against the Sharks.

Saturday’s clash is scheduled for 19:30.

Teams:

Kings

15 Chrysander Botha, 14 Alshaun Bock, 13 Berton Klaasen, 12 Luzuko Vulindlu, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Lionel Cronjé (captain), 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Andisa Ntsila, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Stefan Willemse, 5 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 4 Irne Herbst, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Martin Bezuidenhout, 1 Schalk van der Merwe

Substitutes: 16 Kurt Haupt, 17 Chris Heiberg 18 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 19 Lubabalo Mtyanda, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 Johan Steyn, 22 Stokkies Hanekom, 23 Pieter-Steyn de Wet

Brumbies

15 Tom Banks, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Kyle Godwin, 11 Aidan Toua, 10 Wharenui Hawera, 9 Joe Powell, 8 Jordan Smiler, 7 Chris Alcock, 6 Scott Fardy, 5 Sam Carter (captain), 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Josh Mann-Rea, 1 Ben Alexander

Substitutes: 16 Robbie Abel, 17 Nic Mayhew, 18 Leslie Leulua'iali'i-Makin, 19 Blake Enever, 20 Jarrad Butler, 21 De Wet Roos, 22 Andrew Muirhead, 23 Andrew Smith



