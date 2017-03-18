Brumbies pile more misery on Waratahs
2017-03-18 12:32
Sydney - The Brumbies produced a late surge to score two late tries to win 28-12 against the Waratahs in Sydney on Saturday.
In what was largely an uneventful game to say the least but
the Brumbies managed to score two late tries to break a seven-all
deadlock that stood since the 28th minute. Tries from Robbie Abel and
two from Henry Speight led the Brumbies to the important away win.
The Brumbies lead the way in the Australian Conference after
the victory as they now go to 11 points. The Waratahs' miseries
continue and languish at fourth in the Conference after only one win in
Round 1.
Scorers
Waratahs - Tries: Tom Robertson, Jake Gordon. Conversion: Reece Robinson.
Brumbies - Tries: Henry Speight (2), Tevita Kuridrani, Robbie Abel. Conversions: Wharenui Hawera (4).
Teams
Waratahs
15 Andrew Kellaway, 14 Reece Robinson, 13 Israel Folau, 12 Irae Simone, 11 Rob Horne, 10 Bryce Hegarty, 9 Nick Phipps, 8 Jed Holloway, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Jack Dempsey, 5 Will Skelton, 4 Dean Mumm, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Tolu Latu, 1 Tom Robertson
Substitutes: 16 Hugh Roach, 17 Paddy Ryan, 18 David Lolohea, 19 David McDuling, 20 Ned Hanigan, 21 Michael Wells, 22 Jake Gordon, 23 David Horwitz
Brumbies
15 Aidan Toua, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Kyle Godwin, 11 Nigel Ah Wong, 10 Wharenui Hawera, 9 Joe Powell, 8 Jordan Smiler, 7 Lolo Fakaosilea, 6 Scott Fardy, 5 Sam Carter, 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Josh Mann-Rea, 1 Ben Alexander
Substitutes: 16 Robbie Abel, 17 Nic Mayhew, 18 Leslie Leulua’Iali’i-Makin, 19 Blake Enever, 20 Ben Hyne, 21 De Wet Roos, 22 Jordan Jackson-Hope, 23 Andrew Smith