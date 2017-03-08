NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Brumbies change two for Force

    2017-03-08 09:38

    Cape Town - Brumbies head coach Stephen Larkham has made two changes to his starting XV for the clash with the Western Force in Canberra on Friday.

    Prop Ben Alexander and flanker Ben Hyne will start their first games of the 2017 Super Rugby season in place of Nic Mayhew, who drops to the bench, and Scott Fardy respectively.

    The fixture sees a return to the team for Hyne who made his debut against the Reds last season but saw his maiden appearance turn sour when he suffered an injury early in the game, curtailing his involvement.

    Alexander, meanwhile, will make his 133rd Brumbies appearance lining up in the front row alongside fellow Wallabies Josh Mann-Rea and Allan Alaalatoa.

    Blake Enever earns selection onto the Brumbies bench with Larkham opting for a 6-2 split in favour of forwards amongst the replacements. Enever, whose last appearance was in the second row in the quarter-final loss to the Highlanders, comes in for Isaac Thompson.

    Otherwise the team is as it was for the clash with the Sharks with young half-back pairing Joe Powell and Wharenui Hawera continuing their burgeoning combination and Kyle Godwin linking up in the centre alongside Australian powerhouse Tevita Kuridrani.

    Up front the hardworking Chris Alcock and Jordan Smiler form a solid and dependable looking back-row combination alongside Hyne, whilst Rory Arnold and skipper Sam Carter form the second-row partnership for the twelfth time in the last fourteen Brumbies games.

    Teams:

    Brumbies

    15 Aidan Toua, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Kyle Godwin, 11 James Dargaville, 10 Wharenui Hawera, 9 Joe Powell, 8 Jordan Smiler, 7 Chris Alcock, 6 Ben Hyne, 5 Sam Carter (c), 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Josh Mann-Rea, 1 Ben Alexander

    Substitutes: 16 Robbie Abel, 17 Nic Mayhew, 18 Leslie Leulua'iali'i-Makin, 19 Blake Enever, 20 Tom Staniforth, 21 Lolo Fakaosilea, 22 De Wet Roos, 23 Andrew Smith

    Force

    15 Dane Haylett-Petty, 14 Chance Peni, 13 Curtis Rona, 12 Billy Meakes, 11 Luke Morahan, 10 Jono Lance, 9 Ryan Louwrens, 8 Richard Hardwick, 7 Kane Koteka, 6 Brynard Stander, 5 Matt Philip, 4 Ross Haylett-Petty, 3 Tetera Faulkner, 2 Heath Tessmann (captain), 1 Pek Cowan 

    Substitutes: 16 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17 Ben Daley, 18 Jermaine Ainsley, 19 Onehunga Havili Kaufusi, 20 Isi Naisarani, 21 Michael Ruru, 22 Ian Prior, 23 Robbie Coleman


    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Sharks' Am continues to impress
    Lions favourites to top Super-log -...
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    Cheetahs lose Cassiem, Nche to...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    10 March 2017
    • Chiefs v Hurricanes, FMG Stadium Waikato 08:35
    • Brumbies v Force, GIO Stadium 10:45
    11 March 2017
    • Blues v Highlanders, Eden Park 08:35
    • Reds v Crusaders, Suncorp Stadium 10:45
    • Kings v Stormers, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 15:05
    • Cheetahs v Sunwolves, Toyota Stadium 17:15
    • Sharks v Waratahs, Growthpoint Kings Park 19:30
    • Jaguares v Lions, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 21:40
    17 March 2017
    • Crusaders v Blues, AMI Stadium 08:35
    • Rebels v Chiefs, AAMI Park 10:45
    • Bulls v Sunwolves, Loftus Versfeld 19:00
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    06 August 2016
    30 July 2016
    23 July 2016
    22 July 2016
    16 July 2016
    15 July 2016
    09 July 2016
    08 July 2016
    02 July 2016
    01 July 2016
    29 May 2016
    28 May 2016
    27 May 2016
    21 May 2016
    20 May 2016
    14 May 2016
    13 May 2016
    07 May 2016
    06 May 2016
    30 April 2016
    29 April 2016
    24 April 2016
    23 April 2016
    22 April 2016
    16 April 2016
    15 April 2016
    09 April 2016
    08 April 2016
    03 April 2016
    02 April 2016
    01 April 2016
    27 March 2016
    26 March 2016
    25 March 2016
    19 March 2016
    18 March 2016
    12 March 2016
    11 March 2016
    05 March 2016
    04 March 2016
    27 February 2016
    26 February 2016
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 2

    “Sport24’s Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 2 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the six South African teams will progress furthest in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     