Brumbies change three for 'Tahs
2017-03-16 07:45
Sydney - Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has made three changes to the
starting XV for the clash with the Waratahs this Saturday in Sydney.
Nigel Ah Wong comes into the team in place of James
Dargaville on the left wing.
Flanker Scott Fardy, who was rested during the 25-17 win
over the Force at GIO Stadium last Friday, returns in the back row in place of
the impressive Ben Hyne who drops to the bench whilst Lolo Fakaosilea replaces
Chris Alcock.
Larkham has opted for a 5-3 split amongst his replacements
for the challenge of the Waratahs with Tom Staniforth stepping down and Jordan
Jackson-Hope, who has been in excellent form for the Runners, getting an
opportunity.
Otherwise it’s the same group who saw off the Force with the
young half-back pairing of Joe Powell and Wharenui Hawera continuing to pull
the strings from the playmaker positions.
Up front a strong pack is littered with Wallaby
representation with the front five all multiple capped internationals. A
back-row of Fardy, Fakaosilea and Jordan Smiler will add mobility and bite in
the loose, with the ball-carrying ability of the trio sure to have a major
bearing on the outcome.
Kyle Godwin, who scored his first try in Brumbies colours
against his old team at GIO Stadium, takes his place alongside Tevita Kuridrani
at centre whilst Ah Wong and Henry Speight provide the cutting edge out wide.
Teams
Waratahs
TBA
Brumbies
15 Aidan Toua, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani,
12 Kyle Godwin, 11 Nigel Ah Wong, 10 Wharenui Hawera, 9 Joe Powell, 8
Jordan Smiler, 7 Lolo Fakaosilea, 6 Scott Fardy, 5 Sam Carter, 4 Rory
Arnold, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Josh Mann-Rea, 1 Ben Alexander
Substitutes: 16 Robbie Abel, 17 Nic Mayhew, 18 Leslie
Leulua’Iali’i-Makin, 19 Blake Enever, 20 Ben Hyne, 21 De Wet Roos, 22
Jordan Jackson-Hope, 23 Andrew Smith