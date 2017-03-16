NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

LIVE

    Brumbies change three for 'Tahs

    2017-03-16 07:45

    Sydney - Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has made three changes to the starting XV for the clash with the Waratahs this Saturday in Sydney.

    Nigel Ah Wong comes into the team in place of James Dargaville on the left wing.

    Flanker Scott Fardy, who was rested during the 25-17 win over the Force at GIO Stadium last Friday, returns in the back row in place of the impressive Ben Hyne who drops to the bench whilst Lolo Fakaosilea replaces Chris Alcock.

    Larkham has opted for a 5-3 split amongst his replacements for the challenge of the Waratahs with Tom Staniforth stepping down and Jordan Jackson-Hope, who has been in excellent form for the Runners, getting an opportunity.

    Otherwise it’s the same group who saw off the Force with the young half-back pairing of Joe Powell and Wharenui Hawera continuing to pull the strings from the playmaker positions.

    Up front a strong pack is littered with Wallaby representation with the front five all multiple capped internationals. A back-row of Fardy, Fakaosilea and Jordan Smiler will add mobility and bite in the loose, with the ball-carrying ability of the trio sure to have a major bearing on the outcome.

    Kyle Godwin, who scored his first try in Brumbies colours against his old team at GIO Stadium, takes his place alongside Tevita Kuridrani at centre whilst Ah Wong and Henry Speight provide the cutting edge out wide.

    Teams

    Waratahs

    TBA

    Brumbies

    15 Aidan Toua, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Kyle Godwin, 11 Nigel Ah Wong, 10 Wharenui Hawera, 9 Joe Powell, 8 Jordan Smiler, 7 Lolo Fakaosilea, 6 Scott Fardy, 5 Sam Carter, 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Josh Mann-Rea, 1 Ben Alexander

    Substitutes: 16 Robbie Abel, 17 Nic Mayhew, 18 Leslie Leulua’Iali’i-Makin, 19 Blake Enever, 20 Ben Hyne, 21 De Wet Roos, 22 Jordan Jackson-Hope, 23 Andrew Smith

