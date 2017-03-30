NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Botha back as Bulls change for Chiefs

    2017-03-30 08:48

    Pretoria - Arno Botha will make a first Super Rugby appearance of the season for the Bulls on Saturday when theys take on the Chiefs in Hamilton. 

    The loose forward played in 11 matches in the competition last year and has 46 Super Rugby caps in his career, but he will be part of the Bulls match day squad for the first time this year.

    Botha comes in for injured Hanro Liebenberg at No 8 as coach Nollis Marais has made a couple of rotational changes from the side that lost to the Blues last weekend. 

    Jesse Kriel moves from centre to fullback in place of Warrick Gelant, who will play of the bench.

    Burger Odendaal is back in the run-on team, and as in their win over the Sunwolves last month, will start with Jan Serfontein in midfield while at scrumhalf, Rudy Paige and Piet van Zyl swas jerseys, with Paige starting this time.

    The same happens up front at lock with RG Snyman and Jason Jenkins swopping and at loosehead, where Lizo Gqoboka and Pierre Schoeman rotates again.

    Jacobie Adriaanse, who missed out last weekend, is back on the bench in place of injured John-Roy Jenkinson while Jaco Visagie and Edgar Marutlulle also swap places, with the latter on the bench. 

    "I am happy to have Arno back. He is a proven player at this level and I am very keen to see him contribute in what will be a very physical and robust match," Marais said.

    "Hanro did well so far, but Arno progressed really well after picking up an injury in pre-season and he will be keen to show why he played test match rugby for the Springboks.

    "We certainly have a lot to improve. We cannot be proud of that last 40 minutes we produced against the Blues. We are a better team than that and we have an opportunity against a great team to prove that.: 

    Bulls captain, Adriaan Strauss, shared that sentiment.

    "We are not doing justice to ourselves, we are not achieving the targets we set and we are disappointing our supporters," he said.

    "That said, this team is certainly good enough, but talk is cheap.

    "We need to go out and show that on the field. We could not have picked a more fitting place or opponent to do that than against the Chiefs at home, but we have to show that belief and justify the hard work done." 

    Strauss will extend his record as the most capped South African hooker in the tournament, playing in his 135th match.

    Teams:

    Chiefs

    15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Shaun Stevenson, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Johnny Faauli, 11 James Lowe, 10 Aaron Cruden (co-captain), 9 Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 8 Michael Leitch, 7 Sam Cane (co-captain), 6 Liam Messam, 5 Brodie Retallick, 4 Dominic Bird, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Hika Elliot, 1 Siegfried Fisi'ihoi

    Substitutes: 16 Brayden Mitchell, 17 Kane Hames, 18 Atu Moli, 19 Taleni Seu, 20 Mitchell Karpik, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Stephen Donald, 23 Solomon Alaimalo

    Bulls

    15 Jesse Kriel, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jan Serfontein, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11Jamba Ulengo, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Rudy Paige, 8 Arno Botha, 7 Nick de Jager, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Adriaan Strauss (captain), 1 Pierre Schoeman

    Substitutes: 16 Edgar Marutlulle, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Jacobie Adriaanse, 19 Jason Jenkins, 20 Jannes Kirsten, 21 Piet van Zyl, 22 Tian Schoeman, 23 Warrick Gelant

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Hurricanes opt for continuity against...
    'Embarrassed' Chiefs told to shape up...
    150-milestone for Messam against Bulls
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    31 March 2017
    • Highlanders v Rebels, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    01 April 2017
    • Blues v Force, Eden Park 06:15
    • Chiefs v Bulls, FMG Stadium Waikato 08:35
    • Reds v Hurricanes, Suncorp Stadium 10:45
    • Stormers v Cheetahs, Cape Town 15:05
    • Lions v Sharks, Emirates Airlines Park 17:15
    02 April 2017
    • Waratahs v Crusaders, Allianz Stadium 08:05
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    06 August 2016
    30 July 2016
    23 July 2016
    22 July 2016
    16 July 2016
    15 July 2016
    09 July 2016
    08 July 2016
    02 July 2016
    01 July 2016
    29 May 2016
    28 May 2016
    27 May 2016
    21 May 2016
    20 May 2016
    14 May 2016
    13 May 2016
    07 May 2016
    06 May 2016
    30 April 2016
    29 April 2016
    24 April 2016
    23 April 2016
    22 April 2016
    16 April 2016
    15 April 2016
    09 April 2016
    08 April 2016
    03 April 2016
    02 April 2016
    01 April 2016
    27 March 2016
    26 March 2016
    25 March 2016
    19 March 2016
    18 March 2016
    12 March 2016
    11 March 2016
    05 March 2016
    04 March 2016
    27 February 2016
    26 February 2016
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 5

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 5 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     