NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Boks: Is Reinach a (very) quick-fix?

    2017-03-27 16:25

    Rob Houwing, Sport24 chief writer

    Cape Town – Intrigue surrounds the thumbs-up for overseas-bound Sharks scrumhalf Cobus Reinach in an extended Springbok training camp in early April.

    Coach Allister Coetzee on Monday named another group – there has already been one camp – for a Stellenbosch rendezvous between April 2 and 4, this time excluding any players from the Bulls and Kings who will be campaigning abroad in Super Rugby.

    But the latest party does feature a call-up for the nippy, pugnacious Reinach, who has been in sprightly form for his franchise, enjoying a four-game winning trot.

    The 10-cap prior international is due to quit the Sharks after this season’s Super Rugby, as he has signed terms with Northampton Saints in the English Premiership for the 2017/18 northern hemisphere season onward.

    His involvement in embattled national coach Coetzee’s plans is interesting given that after the three-Test home series against France in June, Reinach supposedly becomes ineligible for the Boks until 2019 at the earliest (another World Cup year) under recent new SARU rules.

    In terms of the stipulation, no overseas-based Bok players who do not boast more than 30 green-and-gold caps can in future turn out for the country, a policy that involves a reprieve in RWC years.

    Reinach will very soon, then, no longer be available for SA, including in the Rugby Championship and for the traditional end-of-year tour.

    But he could have a slightly baffling “farewell” stint against the uncompromising French, who had a credible enough Six Nations recently, marked by a solid, aggressive forward unit in particular; it is clear they will be no pushovers at all for the fragile Springboks.

    If anything, it seems to indicate just how intense the pressure is on Coetzee to engineer a series win against France, by hook or crook, to extend his tenure.

    Reading between the lines, and given a particularly rocky situation at No 9, Reinach is seen as fairly essential, even on a known short-term basis, by the coach in his most immediate quest.

    Why else, frankly, would he be there?

    The Boks laboured in the berth last year, including seeing the Lions’ diminutive Faf de Klerk start his Test career like a house on fire – he did some heroics things at times in the squeezed-out series against Ireland – but then lose both form and confidence very acutely.

    He came especially short as a game-manager and on defence around the fringes, an area where a now increasingly mature Reinach arguably offers better scope; the Boks continue to rue the retirement of the strategic genius who was Fourie du Preez.

    Reinach features alongside Jano Vermaak (Stormers) and Shaun Venter of the Cheetahs as scrumhalves in the latest training squad.

    The commitments abroad for the Bulls of men like Rudy Paige and Piet van Zyl meant these prior Test players in the role could not be considered for the moment, whilst someone like Francois Hougaard of Worcester Warriors could still feature if Coetzee feels suitably well-disposed toward him.

    Versatile Hougaard has 39 Bok caps, meaning he ticks the box for longer-term regular presence if required.

    De Klerk is a conspicuous absence altogether from the party named for the Stellenbosch get-together …

    *Follow our chief writer on Twitter: @RobHouwing

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Cheetahs look to 'control the...
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    Lions v Sharks: Why stakes have soared
    We’re grateful for the victory -...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    31 March 2017
    • Highlanders v Rebels, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    01 April 2017
    • Blues v Force, Eden Park 06:15
    • Chiefs v Bulls, FMG Stadium Waikato 08:35
    • Reds v Hurricanes, Suncorp Stadium 10:45
    • Stormers v Cheetahs, Cape Town 15:05
    • Lions v Sharks, Emirates Airlines Park 17:15
    02 April 2017
    • Waratahs v Crusaders, Allianz Stadium 08:05
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    06 August 2016
    30 July 2016
    23 July 2016
    22 July 2016
    16 July 2016
    15 July 2016
    09 July 2016
    08 July 2016
    02 July 2016
    01 July 2016
    29 May 2016
    28 May 2016
    27 May 2016
    21 May 2016
    20 May 2016
    14 May 2016
    13 May 2016
    07 May 2016
    06 May 2016
    30 April 2016
    29 April 2016
    24 April 2016
    23 April 2016
    22 April 2016
    16 April 2016
    15 April 2016
    09 April 2016
    08 April 2016
    03 April 2016
    02 April 2016
    01 April 2016
    27 March 2016
    26 March 2016
    25 March 2016
    19 March 2016
    18 March 2016
    12 March 2016
    11 March 2016
    05 March 2016
    04 March 2016
    27 February 2016
    26 February 2016
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 5

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 5 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     