Cheetahs' Bok centre on the mend

Cape Town - Cheetahs and Springbok centre Francois Venter is hoping to make a return to the playing field sooner than anticipated.

Venter underwent an ankle operation in Johannesburg late last year, with Sport24 reporting at the time that he was expected to be sidelined for three months, missing the Cheetahs’ first couple of Super Rugby games.

He injured his ankle in last year’s Currie Cup and the injury flared up again on the Springboks’ year-end European tour.

However Venter told Netwerk24 on Monday that his rehabilitation is going well and he could start playing at the end of February.

He is still on crutches but will consult his doctor on Monday and is hopeful to only miss the Bloemfontein-franchise’s first Super Rugby game - at home against the Lions on February 25.



He has been training in the gym since the operation in mid-December.



The 25-year-old made his Test debut against England at Twickenham last month, and also played in the internationals against Italy and Wales.

As preparation for the Super Rugby competition, the Cheetahs will play two warm-up matches - against the Stormers in Harare (January 28) and Sharks in Durban (February 3).



