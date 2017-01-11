NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Cheetahs' Bok centre on the mend

    2017-01-11 08:30
    Post a comment

    Cape Town - Cheetahs and Springbok centre Francois Venter is hoping to make a return to the playing field sooner than anticipated.

    Venter underwent an ankle operation in Johannesburg late last year, with Sport24 reporting at the time that he was expected to be sidelined for three months, missing the Cheetahs’ first couple of Super Rugby games.

    He injured his ankle in last year’s Currie Cup and the injury flared up again on the Springboks’ year-end European tour.

    However Venter told Netwerk24 on Monday that his rehabilitation is going well and he could start playing at the end of February.

    He is still on crutches but will consult his doctor on Monday and is hopeful to only miss the Bloemfontein-franchise’s first Super Rugby game - at home against the Lions on February 25.

    He has been training in the gym since the operation in mid-December.

    The 25-year-old made his Test debut against England at Twickenham last month, and also played in the internationals against Italy and Wales.

    As preparation for the Super Rugby competition, the Cheetahs will play two warm-up matches - against the Stormers in Harare (January 28) and Sharks in Durban (February 3).


    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Cheetahs deny Goosen's heading for...
    Moore rules himself out as captain
    SBW putting in the hard yards in...
    Larkham not looking too far ahead

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    23 February 2017
    • Rebels v Blues, AAMI Park 10:45
    24 February 2017
    • Highlanders v Chiefs, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    • Reds v Sharks, Suncorp Stadium 11:00
    25 February 2017
    • Sunwolves v Hurricanes, Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium 06:15
    • Crusaders v Brumbies, AMI Stadium 08:35
    • Waratahs v Force, Allianz Stadium 10:45
    • Cheetahs v Lions, Toyota Stadium 15:05
    • Kings v Jaguares, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 17:15
    • Stormers v Bulls, Cape Town 19:30
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    06 August 2016
    30 July 2016
    23 July 2016
    22 July 2016
    16 July 2016
    15 July 2016
    09 July 2016
    08 July 2016
    02 July 2016
    01 July 2016
    29 May 2016
    28 May 2016
    27 May 2016
    21 May 2016
    20 May 2016
    14 May 2016
    13 May 2016
    07 May 2016
    06 May 2016
    30 April 2016
    29 April 2016
    24 April 2016
    23 April 2016
    22 April 2016
    16 April 2016
    15 April 2016
    09 April 2016
    08 April 2016
    03 April 2016
    02 April 2016
    01 April 2016
    27 March 2016
    26 March 2016
    25 March 2016
    19 March 2016
    18 March 2016
    12 March 2016
    11 March 2016
    05 March 2016
    04 March 2016
    27 February 2016
    26 February 2016
    View complete results

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby final

    “Sport24’s Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the Super Rugby final between the Hurricanes and Lions.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Jake White will leave his job as Montpellier coach next year. Where would you like to see the former Springbok coach, coach next?

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     