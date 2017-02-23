Blues put Rebels to the sword

Melbourne - A hat-trick from Rieko Ioane gave the Blues a perfect start
to their Super Rugby campaign as they beat the Rebels 56-18 at AAMI Park.
The youngster was outstanding on Thursday, with this result
a message to the rest of the competition that the Blues will be a threat in
2017.
Other than Ioane, the visitors' try scorers were Pauliasi
Manu, Matt Duffie, Augustine Pulu and Melani Nanai. Ihaia West kicked 16
points.
The Rebels were forced to make a late tweak to their
backline as Mitch Inman was ruled out, meaning that Tom English moved to centre
and Jonah Placid came onto the wing. The Blues meanwhile were hoping their new
faces, such as scrum-half Pulu, capitalised on the disruption.
It was all the Blues early on as they were patient in
possession and eventually moved 3-0 in front as pivot West slotted from 45
metres.
The Rebels struck back though on seven minutes as youngster
Jack Maddock showed a calmness to put the ball back inside to scrumhalf Nic
Stirzaker who went over for the score, with the conversion from fly-half
Jackson Garden-Bachop making it a 7-3 lead to the home franchise.
That was cut to a point on 18 minutes when several picks for
the line from the Blues ended with loose head Manu getting the ball down.
The Rebels missed the chance to extend the lead to four soon
after as Garden-Bachop was off-target, one of three missed kicks in the half.
But he would have been a happy flyhalf when West was charged down close to his
line and the Rebels 10 grounded to make it 12-8 to the hosts.
From then on though the Blues dominated as first nice
handling from left to right sent wing Duffie over for a converted try and after
West and Reece Hodge traded penalties, a stray pass from Rebels flanker Jordy
Reid near halfway led to Ioane sprinting over for a 25-15 buffer.
Hodge was again on target to open the scoring in the
second-half, cutting the gap to seven points, but then the Blues onslaught went
into full swing as scrumhalf Pulu raced over from 40 metres out to make it
32-18 before Ioane claimed his second from distance for 39-18.
The Rebels were on the ropes and in their desperation were
being picked off at will as a kick ahead saw wing Nanai the next to cross for
the Blues on 58 minutes before number eight Akira Ioane set up his brother
Rieko for a hat-trick. That was his last act to cap a fine game.
At 53-18 the match was starting to fizzle out as it neared
its final 10 minutes, with a yellow card for replacement Rene Ranger giving the
Rebels some welcome field position.
But a loose line-out, which wasn't their
first of the night, summed up a poor start to the season for the Rebels, with
centre Piers Francis knocking over a late penalty soon after to put the seal on
what was an outstanding victory for the Blues.
Scorers:
Rebels
Tries: Nic Stirzaker, Jackson Garden-Bachop
Conversion: Garden-Bachop
Penalties: Reece Hodge (2)
Blues
Tries: Pauliasi Manu, Matt Duffie, Rieko Ioane (3), Augustine Pulu, Melani Nanai
Conversions: Ihaia West (6)
Penalties: West (2), Piers Francis
Teams:
Rebels
15 Jack Debreczeni, 14 Jack Maddocks, 13 Mitch Inman, 12 Reece Hodge, 11 Tom English, 10 Jackson Garden-Bachop, 9 Nic Stirzaker (captain), 8 Amanaki Mafi, 7 Colby Fainga’a, 6 Jordy Reid, 5 Lopeti Timani, 4 Steve Cummins, 3 Laurie Weeks, 2 Pat Leafa, 1 Cruze Ah-Nau
Substitutes: 16 Jordan Uelese, 17 Tom Moloney, 18 Tyrel Lomax, 19 Culum Retallick, 20 Jake Schatz, 21 Ben Meehan, 22 Sione Tuipulotu, 23 Jonah Placid
Blues
15 Michael Collins, 14 Matt Duffie, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Piers Francis, 11 Melani Nanai, 10 Ihaia West, 9 Augustine Pulu, 8 Akira Ioane, 7 Blake Gibson, 6 Steven Luatua, 5 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 4 Jimmy Tupou (captain), 3 Sione Mafileo, 2 Matt Moulds, 1 Pauliasi Manu
Substitutes: 16 Hame Faiva, 17 Sam Prattley, 18 Charlie Faumuina, 19 Scott Scrafton, 20 Murphy Taramai, 21 Sam Nock, 22 George Moala, 23 Rene Ranger