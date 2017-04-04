Blues flyhalf out for four weeks

Cape Town - The Blues' injury woes at flyhalf continue as Ihaia West has been ruled out for four weeks after sustaining an ankle injury in the win over the Western Force at Eden Park on Saturday.

The Auckland-based outfit had to scrap hard to get over the line against the Australian side, eventually coming away with a 28-15 victory.

West started the season as the first-choice number 10 but has since fallen down the pecking order to be replaced by Piers Francis.

However, in his side's last two matches, he has injected creativity and spark when coming off the bench, contributing to successive wins while taking his tally to 49 points for the season according to Stuff.co.nz.

Meanwhile, Bryn Gatland has been called into the Blues squad to replace West and provide cover for Francis at pivot for Friday's clash with the Highlanders in Dunedin.