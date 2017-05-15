NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Blood clots leave Schoeman stranded in Auckland

    2017-05-15 15:36

    Cape Town - Cheetahs loose forward Paul Schoeman could be stuck in Auckland for up to a month after developing blood clots on the flight to New Zealand.

    It caused 24-year-old, who is nicknamed “Tier”, to miss last Friday’s clash against the Blues in Auckland.

    Schoeman was forced to stay behind in Auckland as the team travelled to Wellington for this Saturday’s clash against the Hurricanes.

    “He (Schoeman) will be evaluated by a number of professors. If they deem him to be fit enough to travel, the airline would still need to approve flying him home,” Cheetahs coach Franco Smith told Netwerk24.

    “But the chances are remote because some of the clots are in his lung. The reality is that he could be in Auckland for a month," Smith continued.

    The Free State XV’s captain, Junior Pokomela, has since been flown over to New Zealand as a replacement for Schoeman.

    After facing the Hurricanes, the Cheetahs will travel to Tokyo to tackle the Sunwolves (May 27) before returning home.

    They lost their first game on tour to the Blues (50-32) at Eden Park and have won only two of 11 games this season.

