Big guns return for Crusaders' Hurricanes clash

Cape Town - Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson has named a strong starting line-up for Saturday's highly anticipated clash with the Hurricanes in Christchurch.

Kick-off is at 09:35 SA time.

Robertson has made four changes to the 23-man matchday squad that beat the Bulls 62-24 last weekend.

Joe Moody has rotated into the number one jersey this week, with Wyatt Crockett taking a spot on the bench. Also in the pack, hooker Ben Funnell returns to the squad 23 via the bench to provide cover for Codie Taylor.

In the backs, Ryan Crotty will start at inside centre this week, while Manasa Mataele comes into the reserves as cover.

Matt Todd will captain the side again this week, and will also have his 100th Super Rugby game (achieved against the Cheetahs in South Africa a fortnight ago) recognised in front of the home crowd, with a post-match presentation.

New Zealand Rugby will present Todd with a greenstone mere to mark his milestone.

Saturday night's game promises to be a thrilling encounter with the Crusaders aiming to maintain their unbeaten record with their 11th straight win, while the Hurricanes have lost just one game this season , to the Chiefs.

Teams:

Crusaders

15 David Havili, 14 Seta Tamanivalu, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Mitchell Drummond, 8 Jordan Taufua, 7 Matt Todd (captain), 6 Pete Samu, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Luke Romano, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody

Substitutes: 16 Ben Funnell, 17 Joe Moody, 18 Michael Alaalatoa, 19 Quinten Strange, 20 Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, 21 Bryn Hall, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 Manasa Mataele

Hurricanes

15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Cory Jane, 13 Vince Aso, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Julian Savea, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara (captain), 8 Brad Shields, 7 Ardie Savea, 6 Reed Prinsep, 5 Vaea Fifita, 4 Mark Abbott, 3 Jeffery To'omaga-Allen, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Chris Eves

Substitutes: 16 Leni Apisai, 17 Ben May, 18 Loni Uhila, 19 Sam Lousi, 20 Toa Halafihi, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Otere Black, 23 Wes Goosen