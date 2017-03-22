NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Barrett starts at No 6 for Crusaders

    2017-03-22 08:48

    Cape Town - Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson has made several changes to his starting XV for Friday's clash with the Western Force in Christchurch.

    Robertson has made eight changes in all with the biggest surprise being the selection of All Blacks lock Scott Barrett on the blindside flank. 

    Barrett's move to the side of the scrum means Luke Romano starts the second row while Jordan Taufua, who wore the number six jersey against the Blues last weekend, takes over from Whetu Douglas at number eight.

    Other changes to the pack sees Wyatt Crockett taking over from fellow All Black Jo Moody at loosehead prop while anonther Test player, openside flank Matt Todd, has recovered from a calf injury and returns to the the run-on side in place of Jed Brown.

    In the back-line, Wallaby Digby Ioane replaces Manasa Mataele on the right wing while Tim Bateman takes over from Jack Goodhue at outside centre and Mitchell Drummond is preferred to Bryn Hall at scrum-half.

    Teams:

    Crusaders

    15 David Havili, 14 Digby Ioane, 13 Tim Bateman, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 George Bridge, 10 Mitchell Hunt, 9 Mitchell Drummond, 8 Jordan Taufua, 7 Matt Todd, 6 Scott Barrett, 5 Sam Whitelock (c), 4 Luke Romano, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Wyatt Crockett

    Substitutes: 16 Ben Funnell, 17 Tim Perry, 18 Mike Alaalatoa, 19 Mitchell Dunshea, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Bryn Hall, 22 Marty McKenzie, 23 Manasa Mataele

    Force

    TBA

