Barrett brothers return for Loftus tussle

Cape Town - Hurricanes Chris Boyd has named his team for Saturday’s Super Rugby clash against the Bulls in Pretoria (15:05 kick-off).

Vaea Fifita will start at blindside flank for the first time this season in a re-shuffled Hurricanes team named for the clash at Loftus Versfeld.

Fifita, who has started the last four matches at lock, will join openside Ardie Savea and No 8 Brad Shields in a new-look loose forward trio.

Fifita's positional shift allows Mark Abbott to return to his regular starting spot in the second row and pushes versatile loose forward Reed Prinsep to the bench.

There are two other changes to the team that started against the Cheetahs in Wellington last week, with Jordie Barrett returning at fullback and Loni Uhila making his first start since round three at loosehead prop.

Jordie Barrett replaces older brother Beauden, who moves back to his favoured position of flyhalf in place of Otere Black, while Uhila takes over in the loosehead jersey from Ben May.

The three players in the Hurricanes 26-strong tour squad not selected in the match-day 23 this week were Cory Jane, James Blackwell and James O'Reilly.

Teams:

Bulls

TBA

Hurricanes

15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Wes Goosen, 13 Vince Aso, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Julian Savea, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara (captain), 8 Brad Shields, 7 Ardie Savea, 6 Vaea Fifita, 5 Sam Lousi, 4 Mark Abbott, 3 Jeff To'omaga-Allen, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Loni Uhila

Substitutes: 16 Leni Apisai, 17 Chris Eves, 18 Ben May, 19 Reed Prinsep, 20 Callum Gibbins, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Otere Black, Ben Lam 23

