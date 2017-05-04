Backline reshuffle from Jaguares

Cape Town - Jaguares head coach Raúl Pérez has made a handful of changes for their Super Rugby clash with the Sunwolves at Vélez Sarsfield on Saturday.

Into the backline comes Santiago Cordero, Santiago González Iglesias, Emiliano Boffelli and Juan Martín Hernández, replacing Ramiro Moyano, Jerónimo De La Fuente, Bautista Ezcurra and Nicolás Sánchez respectively.

Up front Santiago Garcia Botta starts ahead of Lucas Noguera Paz at loosehead while Tomás Lezana comes in for Pablo Matera on the flank.

The Jaguares are currently third in the Africa Conference 2 after winning four out of their eight games thus far.

Kick-off on Saturday in Buenos Aires is at 23:40 SA time.

Teams:

Jaguares:

15 Joaquín Tuculet, 14 Santiago Cordero, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Santiago González Iglesias, 11 Emiliano Boffelli, 10 Juan Martín Hernández, 9 Felipe Ezcurra, 8 Leonardo Senatore, 7 Rodrigo Baez, 6 Tomás Lezana, 5 Marcos Kremer, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Ramiro Herrera, 2 Agustín Creevy, 1 Santiago Garcia Botta

Substitutes: 16 Roberto Tejerizo, 17 Lucas Noguera Paz, 18 Enrique Pieretto Heilan, 19 Matías Alemanno, 20 Juan Manuel Leguizamón, 21 Martín Landajo, 22 Nicolás Sánchez, 23 Matias Moroni

Sunwolves:

TBA