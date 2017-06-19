ARU chief offers to resign over Super Rugby impasse
2017-06-19 06:55
Sydney - Australian Rugby Union chief Bill Pulver says he
will resign immediately if an emergency general meeting this week calls for him
to go, a report said on Monday.
Pulver is under pressure as head of the embattled governing
body over continuing uncertainty about which Australian Super Rugby team will
be culled from next year's competition, along with two from South Africa.
The ARU announced plans to axe either the Rebels
or Force more than 10 weeks ago, but it has become bogged down in legal
wrangling.
The country's top players have complained the game was being
damaged by "the fiasco" and an EGM has been called for Tuesday to
discuss the process.
Pulver said he would step down if the mood of the meeting
demanded it.
"If everyone in the room stood up on Tuesday and said,
'Bill, we think it's time for change now', I will step down immediately,"
he told Fairfax Media. "It's not an issue of anyone having to push me out.
"If the members of Australian rugby felt the game would
be better suited with me gone, they don't need to call an EGM. I'm here for the
good of the game. If and when it's time for me to leave, I will leave quite
happily."
Pressed on whether he continued to have backing from the ARU
board, Pulver replied: "Ask them."
Two of the resolutions at Tuesday's meeting relate to the
ARU reconsidering its pledge to remove a Super Rugby team.
Pulver said the feedback he has had "from virtually every
state is they agree that we need to go from five to four".
"Most people who understand the game appreciate that we
need to go from five to four teams," he added.
Australian rugby is in a bad place with poor performances by
their teams in Super Rugby exacerbated by the Wallabies' 24-19 loss in Sydney
to Scotland last weekend.
Scotland have beaten the Wallabies just three times in 35
years and look set to leapfrog Australia on the world rankings for the first
time.