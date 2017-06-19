NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    ARU chief offers to resign over Super Rugby impasse

    2017-06-19 06:55

    Sydney - Australian Rugby Union chief Bill Pulver says he will resign immediately if an emergency general meeting this week calls for him to go, a report said on Monday. 

    Pulver is under pressure as head of the embattled governing body over continuing uncertainty about which Australian Super Rugby team will be culled from next year's competition, along with two from South Africa. 

    The ARU announced plans to axe either the Rebels or Force more than 10 weeks ago, but it has become bogged down in legal wrangling. 

    The country's top players have complained the game was being damaged by "the fiasco" and an EGM has been called for Tuesday to discuss the process. 

    Pulver said he would step down if the mood of the meeting demanded it. 

    "If everyone in the room stood up on Tuesday and said, 'Bill, we think it's time for change now', I will step down immediately," he told Fairfax Media. "It's not an issue of anyone having to push me out.

    "If the members of Australian rugby felt the game would be better suited with me gone, they don't need to call an EGM. I'm here for the good of the game. If and when it's time for me to leave, I will leave quite happily." 

    Pressed on whether he continued to have backing from the ARU board, Pulver replied: "Ask them."

    Two of the resolutions at Tuesday's meeting relate to the ARU reconsidering its pledge to remove a Super Rugby team. 

    Pulver said the feedback he has had "from virtually every state is they agree that we need to go from five to four". 

    "Most people who understand the game appreciate that we need to go from five to four teams," he added. 

    Australian rugby is in a bad place with poor performances by their teams in Super Rugby exacerbated by the Wallabies' 24-19 loss in Sydney to Scotland last weekend. 

    Scotland have beaten the Wallabies just three times in 35 years and look set to leapfrog Australia on the world rankings for the first time.

    Read More On:  aru super rugby bill pulver rugby

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Jackson-Hope agrees new Brumbies deal
    Force warrior Hodgson to retire
    No downside in SA teams joining PRO12...
    Under-threat Rebels to part ways with...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 30 June 2017
    • Sharks v Bulls, Growthpoint Kings Park 19:00
    Saturday, 01 July 2017
    • Jaguares v Kings, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 01:05
    • Cheetahs v Stormers, Toyota Stadium 15:05
    • Lions v Sunwolves, Emirates Airlines Park 17:15
    Friday, 07 July 2017
    • Reds v Brumbies, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    • Force v Rebels, nib Stadium 13:55
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    09 June 2017
    03 June 2017
    02 June 2017
    28 May 2017
    27 May 2017
    26 May 2017
    21 May 2017
    20 May 2017
    19 May 2017
    13 May 2017
    12 May 2017
    06 May 2017
    05 May 2017
    30 April 2017
    29 April 2017
    28 April 2017
    22 April 2017
    21 April 2017
    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 15

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 15 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     