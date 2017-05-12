Ardron leaving Wales for the Chiefs

Cape Town - Canadian forward Tyler Ardron has signed with the Chiefs for the 2018 and 2019 Investec Super Rugby seasons.



At 196cm and 114kg, Ardron is adept at number eight, blindside flanker and lock. The 25-year-old currently plays for Ospreys in the PRO12.



“I'm hugely excited to be joining the Chiefs and to have the opportunity to play Super Rugby. I can't wait to get to New Zealand and find out what makes Super Rugby the best club Competition in the world and be in an environment with such great players and coaches. I look forward to contributing and being a major part in the future success of the Chiefs” said Ardron.



Gallagher Chiefs head coach Dave Rennie said: “This is a great signing for the Chiefs. Tyler is a very experienced and dynamic International loose forward.



"He’s been keen to test himself in Super Rugby, having been a standout for Ospreys over the past four seasons.



"He’s a bloody good man and his leadership and work ethic will align perfectly with the Chiefs.”



Ardron made his debut for Canada in 2012. A natural leader, Ardron captained Canada in the 2015 Rugby World Cup.



The versatile forward linked up with PRO12 club Ospreys in 2013 and to date he has played 64 games for the side. The consistent performer was named Ospreys Player of the Year in 2015. Ardron will play for Bay of Plenty in the Mitre 10 Cup.