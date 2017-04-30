NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    All Blacks sweating on Read injury

    2017-04-30 19:58

    Wellington - The All Blacks were Sunday sweating on the availability of captain Kieran Read for the looming British and Irish Lions series after the backrower suffered a broken thumb.

    Read left the field just before half-time during the Crusaders' 48-21 victory over the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

    The bonus point win kept the unbeaten Crusaders at the top of the Super Rugby competition after nine rounds, but celebrations were muted by concern for Read.

    "I think the whole of New Zealand is worried," Crusaders coach and former All Black Scott Robertson told Fairfax Media after Read was rushed to hospital.

    Crusaders assistant coach Jason Ryan told the New Zealand Herald it was "disappointing and will be concerning for the All Blacks."

    Read, who has been capped 97 times and succeeded Richie McCaw as All Blacks captain following the victorious 2015 World Cup campaign, underwent surgery in a South African hospital.

    The Crusaders issued a statement saying it usually takes six weeks to recover from such an operation. The first Test against the Lions is eight weeks away in Auckland on June 24.

    Read, who missed the first six rounds of the Super competition following wrist surgery in the off-season, became the third senior All Black to go on the injured list in three days.

    Jerome Kaino, who has played 77 Tests, will also be out of action for six weeks following a knee operation on Friday, while 60-Test fullback Ben Smith sprained an ankle during the Highlanders win over the Stormers on Friday night.

    Israel Dagg, 61 caps, is believed to be at least two weeks away from returning to the Crusaders after injuring a knee in the third round of the competition.

    Other injured All Blacks include Dane Coles, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Patrick Tuipulotu, Elliot Dixon, Lima Sopoaga and Tawera Kerr-Barlow.

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    S18: SA’s two-team sacrifice unjust?
    New injury worries for Stormers
    Cheetahs' Van Jaarsveld rapped over...
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Round 10

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 05 May 2017
    • Hurricanes v Stormers, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    • Cheetahs v Highlanders, Toyota Stadium 19:00
    Saturday, 06 May 2017
    • Rebels v Lions, AAMI Park 07:00
    • Chiefs v Reds, Yarrow Stadium 09:35
    • Waratahs v Blues, Allianz Stadium 11:45
    • Sharks v Force, Growthpoint Kings Park 15:05
    • Bulls v Crusaders, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    • Jaguares v Sunwolves, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 12 May 2017
    • Blues v Cheetahs, Eden Park 09:35
    • Brumbies v Lions, GIO Stadium 11:45
    View complete fixtures


    Results

    30 April 2017
    29 April 2017
    28 April 2017
    22 April 2017
    21 April 2017
    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 9

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 9 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     