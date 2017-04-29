NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    All Blacks sweat after Read breaks thumb v Cheetahs

    2017-04-29 21:25

    Cape Town - All Black skipper and Crusaders No 8 Kieran Read faces a fitness race against time after breaking his thumb against the Cheetahs. 

    Read left the field in the 38th minute and is expected to have an operation imminently to repair the digit he broke during the Crusaders' emphatic 48-21 win in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

    Now unbeaten after nine games, the Crusaders ran in seven tries to secure the bonus point as they swamped the Cheetahs to remain at the top of the Super Rugby competition table.

    Typically such an injury can take around six weeks to heal and the All Blacks selectors will be hoping Read can make a swift recovery ahead of the much-anticipated three-Test series against the British & Irish Lions in late June and July.

    The first Test in Auckland on Saturday, July 24 is just eight weeks away.

    The Crusaders will be looking for a replacement for their inspirational skipper for next Saturday's trip to Loftus Versfeld (Saturday, May 6 at 17:15), as well as the remaining Crusaders matches until the competition breaks for the various mid-year Test series'.

    The Crusaders confirmed after the match that Read had been rushed to surgery to have an operation to fix the break. 

    "I think the whole of New Zealand is worried," coach Scott Robertson said in the minutes before being told the exact extent of the injury.

    Fixtures

    Saturday, 29 April 2017
    • Jaguares v Sharks, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 21:40
    Sunday, 30 April 2017
    • Brumbies v Blues, GIO Stadium 08:05
    Friday, 05 May 2017
    • Hurricanes v Stormers, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    • Cheetahs v Highlanders, Toyota Stadium 19:00
    View complete fixtures


    Results

    29 April 2017
    28 April 2017
    22 April 2017
    21 April 2017
    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 9

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 9 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.
