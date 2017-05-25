All Black hooker signs for Oyonnax

Wellington - Oyonnax have completed the signing of Chiefs and New Zealand hooker Hika Elliot, who will join the newly promoted Top 14 club for the 2017/18 season.

The 31-year-old has agreed a two-year deal in France, with Oyonnax having finishing as champions of the Pro D2 at the end of this season.

He joins fellow New Zealanders Aaron Cruden and Tawera Kerr-Barlow in moving to a Top 14 club, while wing James Lowe recently signed for PRO12 side Leinster.

Elliot arrived at the Chiefs in 2009 and made four appearances for the All Blacks along with playing nine times for the Maori All Blacks.