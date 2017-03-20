Ackermann opens up on Gloucester offer

Johannesburg - Lions coach Johan Ackermann has opened up on an 'emotional decision' that could see him part ways with the Johannesburg-based franchise at the end of the season.

Ackermann, who has been in charge at Ellis Park since 2013, has been offered the head coach position at English Premiership outfit Gloucester.

He has not made his decision public, but listening to him talk after Saturday's 44-14 win over the Reds, Lions fans should not be surprised if they are delivered some bad news in the days to come.

"The whole decision is quite tough," Ackermann said.

"The question for me is, where do I see my next challenge? Do I want to coach another three or four Super Rugby seasons and believe that that will be the best for me as a coach? Or is it time to go and test myself in Europe or at a Premiership level and grow as a coach there?

"There is so much more to it than that. Your children are at school, your wife is happy, your friends are here, the people that you love, your culture, your language ... it's a rugby decision but it's also an emotional decision.

"It's probably the best time to go if you want to go because they aren't doing as well as they would like, but that's not to say that I'm going to be the ones to change it. Time will tell."