    Ackermann: Brumbies a 'Bulls-like' team

    2017-05-11 08:55

    Cape Town - Lions coach Johan Ackermann expects a tough test from the Brumbies when the teams clash in a Super Rugby encounter in Canberra on Friday.

    The men from Johannesburg won the first two matches of their Australian tour - against the Western Force (24-15) and Melbourne Rebels (47-10) - but will face Australia’s top-ranked side in their final match on tour.

    "They'll test us physically, that's for sure. I like to think of them as a Bulls-like team, big and strong, and always looking to disrupt their opponents' rhythm," Ackermann was quoted as saying by AFP.

    Although the form book backs the Lions, Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has warned his side should not be underestimated as they look to turn around what has been a sorry year for Australian rugby.

    Australian teams have won just three of 27 games against international sides so far this season, have not beaten any New Zealand teams, and the Brumbies lead their conference with only three wins from nine games.

    "Three wins is not good enough for us. We've lost our last three but we've had good focus this week. We just want to win the game in front of us and not worry about the ladder," Larkham said.

    Friday’s clash is scheduled for 11:45 (SA time).

    Teams:

    Brumbies

    15 Aidan Toua, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Kyle Godwin, 11 James Dargaville, 10 Wharenui Hawera, 9 Joe Powell, 8 Jordan Smiler, 7 Jarrad Butler, 6 Scott Fardy, 5 Sam Carter (captain), 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Josh Mann-Rea, 1 Ben Alexander

    Substitutes: 16 Robbie Abel, 17 Nic Mayhew, 18 Leslie Leulua’iali’i-Makin, 19 Blake Enever, 20 Ben Hyne, 21 De Wet Roos, 22 Jordan Jackson-Hope, 23 Tom Banks

    Lions

    15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Ruan Ackermann, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Johannes Jonker, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Corne Fourie

    Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Jacques van Rooyen, 18 Ruan Dreyer, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Robert Kruger/Cyle Brink, 21 Dillon Smit, 22 Jacques Nel, 23 Anthony Volmink


