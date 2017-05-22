NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Ackermann backs Jantjies for Bok role

    2017-05-22 20:49

    Johannesburg - Lions head coach Johan Ackermann believes Elton Jantjies is the right man to wear the Springbok number 10 jersey against France next month. 

    Jantjies delivered a brilliant all round performance for the Lions in their 51-14 triumph over the Bulls in Johannesburg at the weekend. 

    With the Bulls' Handre Pollard and Pat Lambie of the Sharks under injury clouds, Bok coach Allister Coetzee has few options to pick at flyhalf but Ackermann is confident Jantjies can shine against les Bleus in the three-Test series. 

    "I'm very biased," Ackermann told Times Live

    "They have asked me that before about Elton. Can he play, does he have the big-match temperament and has he got the skills? 

    "I've put myself out there and always said 'he's got it' and I back him purely because we love him here at the Lions. We believe he can play at the highest level. He's got the skill. 

    "He showed against the Bulls his goal kicking was phenomenal. 

    "He can play there. He plays with confidence and freedom and if you allow that, the players around him can understand him and then I believe he can play at the highest level."

