NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 15

    2017-06-05 07:50
    The Crusaders celebrate Mitchell Hunt's winning drop goal... (Getty Images)
    Related Links

    Herman Mostert - Sport24

    Cape Town - Sport24’s Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 15 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition:

    1. Miraculous drop goal saves the day for Crusaders

    Replacement Crusaders flyhalf Mitchell Hunt’s 83rd minute drop goal to win the game against the Highlanders will go down as one of - if not the greatest - drop goal in the tournament’s history.

    With the scores level at 22-all, Hunt's out-of-the-blue effort from 43m out left the men from Dunedin stunned.

    It was an effort Springbok drop goal king Naas Botha would've been proud of and shows there’s still place in the game for such a fine art.

    2. Crusaders, Lions in dogfight for top spot

    The Crusaders’ last-gasp win allowed them to go seven points clear of the Lions atop the overall standings.

    The Lions, however, have a game in hand and the No 1 position on the log will likely only be determined on the last weekend of regular season action.

    The Crusaders have one game remaining - a tough one away to the Hurricanes - while the Lions have two to play - an "easy" match at home against the Sunwolves and a trickier encounter against the Sharks in Durban.

    The Lions should bag five points against the hapless Sunwolves which will see them heading into the final round just two adrift of the Crusaders.

    If the Crusaders lose to the Hurricanes and the Lions win in the Shark Tank, then the men from Johannesburg will finish top.

    That would be vital as it would see them host the final if they win their home quarter-final and semi-final.

    In my view, for the Lions to win the tournament they need to host the final.

    We all saw what happened last year when they travelled to Wellington (to play the Hurricanes) and travelling to Christchurch to win a final would be a monumental task.

    3. Super Rugby try-scoring record broken

    Following their six-try 34-12 demolition of the Western Force in Perth, the defending champion Hurricanes broke the record for most tries in a Super Rugby season - their 83 tries overtaking the Lions' 81 from last season.

    The Hurricanes, led by the mercurial Beauden Barrett, are what New Zealand is all about and a testament to how the modern game should be played.

    With the season not yet finished and the tournament reverting to a 15-team event next year, the Hurricanes may have bragging rights to this record for quite some time...

    4. Depth of New Zealand rugby is impressive

    The British and Irish Lions’ tour of New Zealand started with a hard-fought 13-7 win over the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians.

    This was a game the Lions were expected to win with ease against a team made up of players from 15 of New Zealand's provinces.

    In-studio SuperSport pundits Nick Mallett and John Robbie were in agreement beforehand that the Lions should win “by about 30-40 points”.

    I was however not too surprised by what transpired as the Kiwis produced a spirited and cohesive effort and were perhaps unlucky not to win.

    It showed how great the quality in depth in New Zealand rugby is at present.

    5. Cheetahs, Kings confirmed exit drawing near?

    There was renewed talk over the last few days that South African teams will be added to the PRO12 competition in Europe.

    The BBC reported that the Cheetahs already received an official invite to join the PRO12 - a competition that which comprises teams from Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Italy.

    The Cheetahs denied this but it’s highly likely that they are just delaying the inevitable.

    Sport24 has it on good faith that SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux recently met with Celtic Rugby bosses, with an official announced expected in July.

    The Kings should be the other South African team axed from Super Rugby, but their future is a bit more uncertain due to political reasons.

    The region’s strong black rugby heritage make it difficult for SA Rugby to exclude them from Super Rugby.

    Read More On:  super rugby herman mostert rugby

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Julian Savea to be a father
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Round 15
    Hurricanes set Super try scoring...
    Six-try Hurricanes make it nine in a...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 09 June 2017
    • Hurricanes v Chiefs, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    Friday, 30 June 2017
    • Sharks v Bulls, Growthpoint Kings Park 19:00
    Saturday, 01 July 2017
    • Jaguares v Kings, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 01:05
    • Cheetahs v Stormers, Toyota Stadium 15:05
    • Lions v Sunwolves, Emirates Airlines Park 17:15
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    03 June 2017
    02 June 2017
    28 May 2017
    27 May 2017
    26 May 2017
    21 May 2017
    20 May 2017
    19 May 2017
    13 May 2017
    12 May 2017
    06 May 2017
    05 May 2017
    30 April 2017
    29 April 2017
    28 April 2017
    22 April 2017
    21 April 2017
    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 15

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 15 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     