Virtual Reality for Springbok coverage

Durban - As the Springboks chase a series win against France in Durban on Saturday, SuperSport will mark a first by offering a virtual reality stream from inside Kings Park.

The 360-degree view will be broadcast on SuperSport’s Facebook and YouTube pages and will feature action from inside the stadium in the build-up with a view of supporters and action from in the stands.

YouTube will have an alternative stream to see more of the stadium from strategic points around the field.

There will be pre-and post-match feeds as well as in-game footage.

Other packaged content from the day will be published on SuperSport social media platforms on Monday.

Any match footage will be geo-blocked to Sub-Saharan Africa.

"With rapid advances in technology, this was an inevitable move," said Gideon Khobane, chief executive of SuperSport.

"We hope this adds to the richness of the traditional broadcast and look forward to seeing the results."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:00.