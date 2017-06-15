NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Springboks

Virtual Reality for Springbok coverage

2017-06-15 11:54
Kings Park Stadium (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Durban - As the Springboks chase a series win against France in Durban on Saturday, SuperSport will mark a first by offering a virtual reality stream from inside Kings Park.

The 360-degree view will be broadcast on SuperSport’s Facebook and YouTube pages and will feature action from inside the stadium in the build-up with a view of supporters and action from in the stands.

YouTube will have an alternative stream to see more of the stadium from strategic points around the field.

There will be pre-and post-match feeds as well as in-game footage.

Other packaged content from the day will be published on SuperSport social media platforms on Monday.

Any match footage will be geo-blocked to Sub-Saharan Africa.

"With rapid advances in technology, this was an inevitable move," said Gideon Khobane, chief executive of SuperSport.

"We hope this adds to the richness of the traditional broadcast and look forward to seeing the results." 

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:00.

Read more on:    supersport  |  springboks  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Hansen says Lions split into 'two squads'

2017-06-15 08:40

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Du Preez to join dad, brothers at Sharks? Lambie not considering retiring, say Sharks Bosch not ready for Bok call ... yet Ackermann names 7 Boks in SA 'A' squad France ring the changes for Durban
Lambie not considering retiring, say Sharks Pakistan thrash England to reach Champions Trophy final Mayweather, McGregor announce boxing super-fight Boks must extend Brendan 'Mr Fixit' Venter's role Bosch not ready for Bok call ... yet

Fixtures
Saturday, 17 June 2017
South Africa v France, Growthpoint Kings Park 17:00
Saturday, 24 June 2017
South Africa v France, Emirates Airlines Park 17:00
Saturday, 19 August 2017
South Africa v Argentina, Port Elizabeth 17:00
Saturday, 26 August 2017
Argentina v South Africa, Salta 12:00
Saturday, 09 September 2017
Australia v South Africa, Perth 12:00
Saturday, 16 September 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Albany 09:35
Vote

How do you see the Springboks v France three-Test series panning out?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Give Coetzee credit for Boks who rocked!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 