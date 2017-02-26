Venter, Smith to join Bok staff - report

Cape Town - Brendan Venter and Franco Smith will join the Springbok coaching staff, according to reports coming out of South Africa.

After a dismal year for the Springboks in 2016, South African Rugby Union (SARU) has been desperate to change the make up of the South African coaching staff.



However, according to the Rapport, Smith and Venter will join the team ahead of the team's first training camp next week.

Cheetahs boss Smith will become South Africa's backline coach in place of Mzwandile Stick who will join the Springbok under-20 side as an assistant coach while former Saracens coach Venter will take on the role of defensive coach.

Venter was originally signed to serve as Italy's defensive coach but has apparently been coaxed out of the contract by SARU.

Venter was in Italy's coaching team when South Africa suffered a shock defeat to the Azzurri last year.

While SA Rugby is yet to make an official announcement, the expectation is that Allister Coetzee will be retained as Springbok coach.

Coetzee endured a torrid first season in charge in 2016, winning just four of 12 Tests.

But a performance clause will be added to Coetzee's contract this year, with the three-Test home series against France in June to be of utmost importance for his future survival as coach.

The first Test against France is scheduled for Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on June 10.