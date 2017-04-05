Venter: I won't coach against Boks

Cape Town - Brendan Venter says he will not be coaching against the Springboks when they meet Italy in Rome on November 25, 2017.



Venter, who has joined the Boks as defence and exit coach on a consultancy basis, is contracted to Italy until the end of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

He has been working with Italy since the beginning of the November internationals in 2016 and was considered instrumental in orchestrating their 20-18 win over the Springboks in Florence.

Venter will be working with the Boks ahead of their three Test matches against France in June and his future role with the team will be re-evaluated after that series.

He could potentially stay on for the Rugby Championship, which gets underway in mid-August, but the Italian Rugby Federation confirmed to Sport24 on Tuesday that they are expecting Venter back ahead of the November internationals this year.

Italy play against a yet-to-be-determined Tier 2 side on November 11, Argentina on November 18 and the Boks on November 25.

The 1995 World Cup winner took to Twitter on Tuesday to reassure the South African rugby public that he would NOT be coaching against the Boks.

Just how that will happen, given that he will be working with Italy in November, is not clear.

"Lots of speculation regarding my appointment with the Springboks," Venter wrote on Twitter.

"One thing is for certain. I won't coach against the Boks again."

Venter added that he did not need a long term contract to be committed to the Boks and that if he did not succeed in his role, he would leave.

