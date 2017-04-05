NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Springboks

Venter: I won't coach against Boks

2017-04-05 08:30
Brendan Venter (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Brendan Venter says he will not be coaching against the Springboks when they meet Italy in Rome on November 25, 2017.

Venter, who has joined the Boks as defence and exit coach on a consultancy basis, is contracted to Italy until the end of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. 

He has been working with Italy since the beginning of the November internationals in 2016 and was considered instrumental in orchestrating their 20-18 win over the Springboks in Florence. 

Venter will be working with the Boks ahead of their three Test matches against France in June and his future role with the team will be re-evaluated after that series. 

He could potentially stay on for the Rugby Championship, which gets underway in mid-August, but the Italian Rugby Federation confirmed to Sport24 on Tuesday that they are expecting Venter back ahead of the November internationals this year. 

Italy play against a yet-to-be-determined Tier 2 side on November 11, Argentina on November 18 and the Boks on November 25. 

The 1995 World Cup winner took to Twitter on Tuesday to reassure the South African rugby public that he would NOT be coaching against the Boks. 

Just how that will happen, given that he will be working with Italy in November, is not clear. 

"Lots of speculation regarding my appointment with the Springboks," Venter wrote on Twitter.

"One thing is for certain. I won't coach against the Boks again."

Venter added that he did not need a long term contract to be committed to the Boks and that if he did not succeed in his role, he would leave. 

Check it out:

Read more on:    springboks  |  brendan venter  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Peyper to ref Stormers v Chiefs at Newlands

2017-04-05 07:13

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Coetzee: De Villiers comments 'not ideal' Cheetahs respond to Stransky's comments Stormers help out at Bok training camp Biff: No weak links in our ODI side Stransky: Axe Cheetahs, Kings from Super Rugby
5 players will fly the SA flag at Augusta Coetzee: De Villiers comments 'not ideal' Grace not feeling any 'major pressure' Petition launched to save Cheetahs Overseas skipper a possibility for Boks

Fixtures
10 June 2017
South Africa v France, Pretoria 17:00
17 June 2017
South Africa v France, Durban 17:00
24 June 2017
South Africa v France, Johannesburg 17:00
20 August 2017
South Africa v Argentina, 01:00
27 August 2017
Argentina v South Africa, 01:00
09 September 2017
Australia v South Africa, nib Stadium 12:00
Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

Check how Mark Keohane did with his Round 6 picks
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 