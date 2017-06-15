The Boks' worrying Durban record

Durban - Out of all of the major grounds in South Africa, the Springboks' record at Kings Park - the venue for Saturday's second Test against France - is the worst.

In 32 matches dating back to 1962, the Boks have won 19 times for a win percentage of just 64.06%.



When compared to Ellis Park (70.83%), Loftus Versfeld (77.14%), Newlands (69.23%) and the Free State Stadium (75%), South Africa's win record in KwaZulu-Natal doesn't look great.

Even more concerning is the Boks' recent record at the ground.

Last year in Durban they were smashed 57-15 by the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship in their biggest ever defeat on home soil, while in 2015 they lost to Argentina for the first time ever when coach Heyneke Meyer watched his charges go down 37-25.

In fact, the Boks have won 5 and lost 5 of their last 10 matches at the ground.

However, their record against France in Durban makes for slightly better reading, although the last time the sides met there (in 2005) it ended in a 30-30 draw.

In 2001 South Africa beat France 20-15 in Durban, while the third-last time the sides met at the venue came in that famous 1995 Rugby World Cup semi-final where the Boks carved out a 19-15 win in the Kings Park mud.

In total, the Boks and France have met 6 times in Durban with the Boks winning 3 and 3 ending in a draw.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:05.

Springboks' last 10 matches at Kings Park:

2016: SA 15-57 New Zealand

2015: SA 25-37 Argentina

2014: SA 38-16 Wales

2013: SA 44-10 Italy

2012: SA 22-17 England

2011: SA 9-14 Australia

2009: SA 31-19 New Zealand

2009: SA 26-21 British & Irish Lions

2008: SA 15-27 Australia

2007: SA 21-26 New Zealand