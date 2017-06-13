NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Springboks

Springboks want to be more clinical – Smith

2017-06-13 22:38
Franco Smith (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town -  Springbok assistant coach Franco Smith called for a more clinical performance when South Africa face an improved France in the second Castle Lager Incoming Series match on Saturday in Durban.

Smith and Bok flyhalf Elton Jantjies addressed the media at the team hotel in Umhlanga Ridge on Tuesday, shortly after the team returned from training, which included a good scrum session on the outer-fields of Growthpoint Kings Park.

The Bok backline coach said he was pleased with the team’s attacking display in the first encounter in Pretoria, which the Boks won 37-14 after outscoring the French by four tries to one. However, Smith added that much more work is needed because the team has slipped a few scoring opportunities at Loftus.

“We are busy with a process, we still have a long way to go but the team environment is very good and the guys gave a great effort in the first Test,” explained Smith.

He did however caution that a much tougher challenge is expected from the French, who will be bolstered by several key players from Clermont and Toulon this week.

“There will be changes to the French team and I’m sure their defence will be better prepared for us,” said Smith.

“I think that defence will be a lot tighter now that the two teams have played one game against each other and we would have had time to study one another.”

Smith was pleased with the attacking opportunities the team created: “The good news is that we are creating space. We probably could have scored four more tries, though. We made some line breaks and then we just didn’t finish, and that is something that we are working on very hard this week.

“This week, there will be changes to the French team and I’m sure their defence will be better prepared for us. I believe that defence will be a lot tighter now that the two teams have played one game against each other and would have had time to study each in video sessions,” said Smith.

Jantjies said the players are working hard and that he was enjoying the responsibility of directing the play, but he praised the forwards for laying a solid platform for the backs.

“The forwards worked incredibly hard to give us good positions from where we could attack. Like Coach Franco said, we know the French are going to come with a huge onslaught and we have to be ready for it,” said Jantjies.

Read more on:    springboks  |  france  |  franco smith  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Boks preparing for much bigger test

2017-06-13 16:41

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Cheetahs, Kings Super Rugby fate sealed? Look away Proteas fans: Cricket's most comical run out ever? Boks boast Bismarck 2.0 in Marx Highlanders hand Lions second tour loss Smith 'hurt' over Proteas' Champions Trophy exit
5 talking points: Boks v France, 1st Test Smith 'hurt' over Proteas' Champions Trophy exit Kepler questions AB's captaincy Benni McCarthy to be unveiled as new CT City coach Anderson climbs 19 places in latest rankings

Fixtures
Saturday, 17 June 2017
South Africa v France, Growthpoint Kings Park 17:00
Saturday, 24 June 2017
South Africa v France, Emirates Airlines Park 17:00
Saturday, 19 August 2017
South Africa v Argentina, Port Elizabeth 17:00
Saturday, 26 August 2017
Argentina v South Africa, Salta 12:00
Saturday, 09 September 2017
Australia v South Africa, Perth 12:00
Saturday, 16 September 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Albany 09:35
Vote

How do you see the Springboks v France three-Test series panning out?

Latest Multimedia

GALLERY: French Open race to women's title
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 