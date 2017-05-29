Boks settle in at Plettenberg Bay camp

Cape Town - The Springbok squad assembled in Plettenberg Bay on Monday and are looking forward to the week ahead at their base on the Southern Cape coast.

Warren Whiteley and the Bok squad will spend the rest of the week at the coastal town where they will have several training and recovery sessions, gymnasium workouts, undertake medical check-ups and participate in various team building activities.

The players flew into George International Airport during mid-morning on Monday, from where they travelled by bus to Plettenberg Bay.

Frans Steyn will arrive from France on Wednesday, 31 May while Duane Vermeulen is expected to join the squad on 6 June in Pretoria because of club commitments in France this coming weekend.

Speaking shortly after their arrival at their coastal base, Whiteley said the squad is excited and eager to resume training for the forthcoming series against France.

“It’s good to be together again after a couple of tough local derbies the past weekend. All of us are looking forward to build some good team spirit and to continue with our important preparations for the French series,” said Whiteley.

“Even though it is the first day of the camp, I can already sense the energy and the good vibe amongst the players. It’s really nice to come together here as a group and to focus on building those relationships as we look forward to meeting France next month,” added Whiteley

On Tuesday, rugby supporters from the region will be able to watch the Springboks take part in an open training session, which starts at 15h00 at the fields of the Bitou Rugby Club. The players and management will also meet the locals during a signing session afterwards

Meanwhile on Thursday afternoon, selected players and members of the Bok management staff will attend a coaching clinic at Hornlee in nearby Knysna. The squad will travel to Pretoria on Sunday, where the first of the three-match series against France will take place on June 10.