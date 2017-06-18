NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Springboks

Springboks and 'monstrous' Kolisi hailed by media

2017-06-18 17:41
Siya Kolisi (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Durban - The South African media applauded the resurgent national rugby team on Sunday after they clinched a series victory over France in Durban, with special praise reserved for flank Siya Kolisi.

A 37-15 second Test victory at Kings Park stadium on Saturday gave the Springboks a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series, which concludes in Johannesburg next weekend.

The triumph, coupled with a 37-14 first Test success in Pretoria, have renewed faith in the team after a record eight losses during a calamitous 2016 season.

Simnikiwe Xabanisa wrote in the City Press that official man of the match and try-scorer Kolisi delivered a "monstrous performance" in front of a 42 000 crowd in Durban.

"The game had the fingerprints of Kolisi all over it in a monstrous performance not seen in a while from a player in the green and gold jersey.

"Kolisi made two try-scoring passes, tackled everything that moved and was all over the ball on the ground like a cheap suit.

"And (Kolisi) still found time to score an intercept try of his own in a performance for the ages.

"A performance big on physicality, defence and composure meant South Africa not only won the game, but the series with a match to spare."

Mike Greenaway in The Sunday Independent drew a comparison between the victory over France and the previous Test in Durban - a humiliating 57-15 loss to arch foes New Zealand.

"Who would have thought that eight months after the Boks were booed off the field, the same crowd would be doing the Mexican wave and singing 'ole, ole, ole'.

"The celebration was mostly because the vibrant Boks of 2017 have given their supporters reason to believe again. Last year was a terrible car crash in slow motion.

"More than anything, South Africans want to see a Springbok team play with pride and enthusiasm, and we have seen that in abundance over the last fortnight.

"The Springbok team looks hungry, focused and energetic when last year they were lazy, dazed and confused."

Mahlatse Mphahlele wrote in the Sunday Times that skipper and No. 8 Warren Whiteley and coach Allister Coetzee may be on to something special.

"At the rate these youthful and inexperienced Springboks are going, South Africans can start dreaming again.

"Allister Coetzee said the painful chapter of last season was closed and pleaded with the South African public to take a leap of faith in this new beginning.

"In their thorough demolition of a significantly bolstered France from the first Test, the Boks showed unity, fighting spirit and determination.

"Siya Kolisi was the standout performer, but every Bok put his body behind the wheel and pushed hard with a roaring performance of few mistakes."

Read more on:    springboks  |  siya kolisi  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Concussed Mohoje out of final France Test

53 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Springboks 37-15 France Bok ratings: It’s sizzling Siya! Boks down France in Durban, clinch series Boks' pride and character pleases Whiteley Boks take France out
Boks await 'huge onslaught' from France EXCLUSIVE: How the Guptas captured the Proteas Serge Betsen chats to Sport24 Boks to win by 9 in Durban - bookies Philander: Proteas’ VERY nervous wait

Fixtures
Saturday, 24 June 2017
South Africa v France, Emirates Airlines Park 17:00
Saturday, 19 August 2017
South Africa v Argentina, Port Elizabeth 17:00
Saturday, 26 August 2017
Argentina v South Africa, Salta 12:00
Saturday, 09 September 2017
Australia v South Africa, Perth 12:00
Saturday, 16 September 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Albany 09:35
Saturday, 30 September 2017
South Africa v Australia, Bloemfontein 17:00
Vote

How do you see the Springboks v France three-Test series panning out?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Give Coetzee credit for Boks who rocked!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 