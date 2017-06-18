Springbok duo issued with warnings

Cape Town - Springboks Frans Malherbe and Oupa Mohoje were issued citing commissioner warnings on Sunday for foul play in the second Test against France at Kings Park in Durban.

Citing Commissioner, Eugene Ryan, (IRFU), ruled the pair were guilty of "cynical, reckless and dangerous" play.

The warnings will form part of each players' disciplinary record but do not carry an immediate sanction.

Malherbe was warned for breaching law 10.4 (f) dangerous obstructing of a player without the ball when he blocked French flyhalf Francois Trinh-Duc by "dropping his shoulder" into the player’s chest as he pursued a kick in the 52nd minute.

Mohoje breached Law 10.4 (e) and (f) for a dangerous tackle of a player above the line of the shoulders and obstructing a player without the ball when he cleaned out French wing, Yoann Huget, beyond the ruck after 11 minutes of the first half.

The Springboks won the match 37-15 to clinch the three-Test series.

The third Test is at Emirates Airlines Park in Johannesburg on Saturday (Kick off is at 17:00).



