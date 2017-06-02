NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Springboks

Spedding: Pressure is on the Boks

2017-06-02 13:00
Scott Spedding (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Ahead of their three-Test series, France fullback Scott Spedding says they are relishing the prospect of facing a Springbok team under pressure.

The South African-born Spedding boasts 21 Test caps for his adoptive country and is one of two SA-born players in the France squad, the other being loose forward Bernard le Roux.

France are currently sixth in the world, one spot ahead of the Springboks who endured a torrid 2016, winning only four out of 12 Tests.

In an exclusive interview with Sport24, Spedding said the pressure would be on the Boks in the series.

“We know that the challenge ahead of us is going to be massive, but are really looking forward to the opportunity to play against a South African team that is under pressure. In contrast, we don’t feel like we have got too much pressure on us and we are really going to give it a good crack.”

“Last year was not where South Africa wanted to be as a team. South Africa is a really proud rugby nation and they are not going to just accept what happened last year. I’m pretty sure that they will be targeting this French tour to get themselves back on track. We know that they are a really proud group of players and they aren’t just going to lie down. It’s a three-Test series and anything can happen after the first match.”

Returning to play international rugby in South Africa will be a memorable one, Spedding added.

“To be coming back to South Africa a decade after leaving the country as a member of the French team is a massive moment not just for me but for my family. It will be a very proud moment for us. To date in my 21-Test match career I have never played against the Springboks, so going back to the country of my birth with France will be a special moment.”

Read more on:    springboks  |  france  |  scott spedding  |  rugby
