Springboks

Siya Kolisi to launch ‘alternative’ underwear range

2017-06-26 08:51
Siya Kolisi (Gallo Images)
James de Villiers, News24

Cape Town - Former Western Province player Tim Whitehead and Stormers captain and Springbok star, Siya Kolisi, will launch their own 'ballsy' underwear line in July. 

Frankees, born out of a desire to give guys an ‘alternative’ to current underwear offerings, will give men a bold edge to make moves confidently, the duo said in a statement. 

“I want to wear a pair of undies that gives the 'boys' the same support as my team gives me, that is comfortable and looks good in any situation on or off the field.” Siya said. 

Inspired by local designs, the brightly coloured briefs have “the coolest fashion choices” with some featuring proteas and large winking emoticons. 

“Premium men's underwear, built for fashion forward men,” their Facebook page reads.  

Each pair of Frankees are made of 95% cotton and 5% spandex delicately flat-lock stitched seamed with a wash-friendly waistband for everyday wear.

Partners Kolisi and Whitehead attended Grey High school together and say the progression from pitch to the boardroom was a natural and easy one for them.

They said plans are underway to develop a scholar fund from some of the proceeds of sales to help other students as Kolisi was helped by the bursary he received to attend Grey High. 

“The journey has been one of many lessons and challenges, but an adventure none the less. We are proud of the designs we have come up with and the quality exceeds all of our expectations.” Whitehead said.

Read more on:    springboks  |  siya kolisi  |  rugby
