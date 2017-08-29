SARLA unveils J9 jersey in honour of Joost

Cape Town - The
SA Rugby Legends Association (SARLA) has unveiled their J9 jersey in honour of the late Joost
van der Westhuizen.
The normal No 9 jersey that is worn when playing for SARLA was changed this year in
honour of the late Springbok great.
Now, the
jersey
reads "J9", symbolising the great respect and admiration that SARLA
and rugby fans alike have for Van der Westhuizen's on-field prowess, as well as the dignity
and strength he showed during
his battle against Motor Neuron Disease.
The
J9 jersey was unveiled
at Van der Westhuizen's provincial funeral service in February this year and was first worn during a match in March by former Springbok and Sharks scrumhalf Dave von Hoesslin.
According
to SARLA President, Gavin Varejes, "We are so touched to unveil this
jersey as a tribute to Joost. His flair and skill as a scrumhalf made him one
of the all-time greats in this position, and his work establishing the J9 Foundation, which supports anyone
suffering from Motor Neuron Disease, has brought hope to many."
Varejes added,
"The J9 jersey is our tribute to an extraordinary man and we are very happy to announce that proceeds
from the sale of the jersey will go towards the J9 Foundation."
Van der Westhuizen
began the J9 Foundation after his devastating diagnosis with MND. The J9 symbol became one of courage and determination to fight to the end. Today the
Foundation educates the public about the disease, raises awareness amongst
medical professionals
to help them to provide better care for MND patients, supports research into MND in South Africa in the
hopes of finding a cure, and helps to give those living with MND a better quality of life.
Anyone
who purchases and wears the J9 jersey can do so with pride, knowing that they
are helping the Foundation to continue its incredible work - as well as
celebrating the memory of an iconic SA rugby legend.
Click HERE to
buy a J9 jersey.
For
more information on SARLA or the J9 Foundation, visit http://www.sarugbylegends.com