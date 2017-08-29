SARLA unveils J9 jersey in honour of Joost

Cape Town - The SA Rugby Legends Association (SARLA) has unveiled their J9 jersey in honour of the late Joost van der Westhuizen.

The normal No 9 jersey that is worn when playing for SARLA was changed this year in honour of the late Springbok great.

Now, the jersey reads "J9", symbolising the great respect and admiration that SARLA and rugby fans alike have for Van der Westhuizen's on-field prowess, as well as the dignity and strength he showed during his battle against Motor Neuron Disease.

The J9 jersey was unveiled at Van der Westhuizen's provincial funeral service in February this year and was first worn during a match in March by former Springbok and Sharks scrumhalf Dave von Hoesslin.

According to SARLA President, Gavin Varejes, "We are so touched to unveil this jersey as a tribute to Joost. His flair and skill as a scrumhalf made him one of the all-time greats in this position, and his work establishing the J9 Foundation, which supports anyone suffering from Motor Neuron Disease, has brought hope to many."

Varejes added, "The J9 jersey is our tribute to an extraordinary man and we are very happy to announce that proceeds from the sale of the jersey will go towards the J9 Foundation."

Van der Westhuizen began the J9 Foundation after his devastating diagnosis with MND. The J9 symbol became one of courage and determination to fight to the end. Today the Foundation educates the public about the disease, raises awareness amongst medical professionals to help them to provide better care for MND patients, supports research into MND in South Africa in the hopes of finding a cure, and helps to give those living with MND a better quality of life.

Anyone who purchases and wears the J9 jersey can do so with pride, knowing that they are helping the Foundation to continue its incredible work - as well as celebrating the memory of an iconic SA rugby legend.

Click HERE to buy a J9 jersey.



For more information on SARLA or the J9 Foundation, visit http://www.sarugbylegends.com