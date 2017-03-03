NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Springboks

SA Rugby gets tough on overseas-based Boks

2017-03-03 15:43
Mark Alexander (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Only overseas-based Springboks with more than 30 Test caps will be eligible for selection in future, following a decision by the Executive Council of SA Rugby in Cape Town on Friday.

The policy will come into force from July 1, 2017, allowing players with fewer than 30 caps to return to South Africa should they wish to be considered for Springbok selection after the series against France in June.

The policy replaces the existing situation where any player eligible to play for South Africa could be picked at the discretion of the Springbok coach.

The coach will meanwhile retain the right in a Rugby World Cup year to select any player he believes is essential to the campaign - regardless of number of caps.

“We are sending a message to young players that if they wish to play for the Springboks, then they must remain in South Africa,” said Mark Alexander, president of SA Rugby.

“But we have also retained flexibility for the coach to select exceptional players who may be based overseas provided they have a proven track record of 30 Tests for the Springboks.

“How to balance the need to select the strongest possible team against the challenges of having such a large number of players based overseas has been a subject of long debate in our game.

“We have made this change in what we believe are the best interests of the Springbok team but we will review it periodically in conjunction with the national coach.”

By way of comparison, only Wallabies playing abroad with 60 Tests to their name are eligible for Michael Cheika's Australian national side.

Read more on:    sa rugby  |  springboks  |  mark alexander  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Saving donkeys from depression, South Africa’s first black showjumper and finding leaders on the run

39 minutes ago
Partner content

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Black Caps try bizarre tactic to unsettle AB Bok centre to dedicate match to late mother 21 Proteas offered CSA contracts Classy Chiefs beat 14-man Blues Lions to wake up against Waratahs
White fancies Springboks return Naas: No need for Boks to employ Italy tactics Queiroz or Renard, who is getting the Bafana job? Proteas must seal it in house of ghosts Keeping Coetzee sadly no April Fools' joke

Fixtures
10 June 2017
South Africa v France, Pretoria 17:00
17 June 2017
South Africa v France, Durban 17:00
24 June 2017
South Africa v France, Johannesburg 17:00
11 November 2017
Ireland v South Africa, 15:00
25 November 2017
Italy v South Africa, 15:00
Vote

SA Rugby's decision to retain Allister Coetzee as Springbok coach is ...

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane's Super Rugby Week 2 picks and SA Rugby backing Allister Coetzee
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 