NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Springboks

SA coaching blueprint takes shape

2017-02-15 16:59
Mark Alexander (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - With the start of the 2017 Vodacom Super Rugby competition a week away, the Springbok coaching staff and local franchise coaches met for a third time on Wednesday in Kempton Park to discuss and finalise a coaching blueprint for South African rugby.

Coaches from the six Super Rugby franchises and the Springboks were joined by SA Rugby President, Mark Alexander, Francois Davids (Deputy President) and James Stoffberg (Vice-President) at the one-day indaba.

Wednesday’s gathering was a resumption of the coaches’ indaba first held in Cape Town in December last year, with the main aim of designing a new direction for Springbok rugby and to address on-field performance by South African teams.

The draft version of the SA Rugby Blueprint was presented at the meeting following the two previous coaches’ gatherings.

According to some of the outcomes of Wednesday’s meeting, the identification and implementation of key rugby fundamentals will be done at franchise and Springbok level and the blueprint will now be shared with all national teams and local franchises.

There is also a much clearer understanding on the resting and playing time of Springboks, while a national conditioning strategy will be finalised within the next two weeks.

With Vodacom Super Rugby about to kick off and South Africans keen to see their local teams in action against the best of New Zealand, Australia, Argentina and Japan, Alexander described the draft blueprint as a huge milestone for South African rugby.

“We now have the guiding principles of a much needed blueprint for South African rugby and the draft is the result of excellent collaboration between the local franchise coaches and the Springbok coaching staff,” said Alexander.

“Co-operation and collective action is key for the implementation and success of this blueprint.

“We are not expecting all our teams to play exactly the same game, but it will be good to see our Super Rugby teams use similar fundamentals when it comes to the basics of the game, and from there use their own unique style in their game-plans.

“South African Rugby can only prosper if our unions and coaches collaborate with one another in the implementation of our collective plan. This blueprint plan does not dictate your provincial or franchise game-plan, but it is a necessary strategic framework for our rugby.

“It is my firm belief that the coming together of local coaching experts and their sharing of knowledge, added by their desire to improve our game, will put the Springboks in a better position in terms of preparation for their June series against France and the rest of the international season.

“Some of the important topics discussed during the three indabas included learnings from the last few seasons, player contracting, player retention and succession planning as well as the development and retention of local coaches,” added Alexander.

 

Read more on:    springboks  |  super rugby  |  mark alexander  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Why did this would-be royal choose life on the streets?

54 minutes ago
Partner content

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
No luck for Wayde at Laureus World Sports Awards Bulls give reasons for off-loading Bok wing Bolt: Wayde deserved Laureus award Josh Strauss to leave Glasgow Warriors Gary Player opens up on SONA, Trump
Tearful James Small remembers 'special' Joost Joost 'fought illness like he played rugby' - Wiese All Blacks tweet sympathies to 'Bok great' Joost Smit remembers 'schoolboy hero' Joost Bakkies pays tribute to fellow Bok, Bulls legend, Joost

Fixtures
10 June 2017
South Africa v France, Pretoria 17:00
17 June 2017
South Africa v France, Durban 17:00
24 June 2017
South Africa v France, Johannesburg 17:00
11 November 2017
Ireland v South Africa, 15:00
25 November 2017
Italy v South Africa, 15:00
Vote

The Springboks' year of woe and misery came to a predictable end with defeat against Wales in Cardiff. What should happen next?

Latest Multimedia

SA charity makes waves at the Laureus Sports Awards
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 