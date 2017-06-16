SA 'A' dominate French Barbarians in Durban

Cape Town - South Africa 'A' came out on top in defeating the French Barbarians in their clash at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday.



As it happened: SA 'A' v French Barbarians

South Africa 'A' won 36-28 after they led 22-21 at half-time.

Johan Ackermann's side scored six tries through Makazole Mapimpi, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, and a brace from both Lwazi Mvovo and Harold Vorster which helped seal the victory for the home side.



Flyhalf Lionel Cronje added two conversions while replacement Fred Zeilinga landed the final conversion of the game.



The French Barbarians replied with four tries of their own by Yann Lesgourgues, Anthony Belleau (2) and Frederic Michalak, who was also on target with four conversions.

Scorers:

South Africa 'A'

Tries: Lwazi Mvovo (2), Makazole Mapimpi, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Harold Vorster (2)



Conversions: Lionel Cronje (2), Fred Zeilinga



French Barbarians

Tries: Yann Lesgourgues, Frederic Michalak, Anthony Belleau (2)



Conversions: Michalak (4)



Teams:

South Africa 'A'

15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Juan de Jongh (captain), 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Lionel Cronje, 9 Jano Vermaak, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Ruan Ackermann, 6 Uzair Cassiem, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Jason Jenkins, 20 Andisa Ntsila, 21 Dewaldt Duvenage, 22 Fred Zeilinga, 23 Handré Pollard

French Barbarians

15 Louis Dupichot, 14 Gabriel Lacroix, 13 Jonathan Danty, 12 Jean-Baptiste Dubie, 11 Arthur Bonneval, 10 Frédéric Michalak, 9 Yann Lesgourgues, 8 Marco Tauleigne, 7 Judicaël Cancoriet, 6 Anthony Jelonch, 5 Arnaud Mela, 4 Alexandre Flanquart, 3 Malik Hamadache, 2 Rémi Bonfils, 1 Khatchik Vartanov

Substitutes: 16 Anthony Etrillard, 17 Clément Ric, 18 Tommy Raynaud, 19 Felix Lambey, 20 Romain Sazy, 21 Jean-Baptiste Pejoine, 22 Anthony Belleau, 23 Clément Poitrenaud