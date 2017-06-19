NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Springboks

Rassie ready to pack his bags in Ireland - report

2017-06-19 17:25
Rassie Erasmus (Getty)
Cape Town - A report in the Irish media suggests Rassie Erasmus will leave Munster to return to South Africa.

This comes after the Sunday Times reported that plans were in place for SA Rugby to try and lure Erasmus back to the country.

In recent months there had been mounting speculation that SA Rugby had entered into discussions with Erasmus in order for him to return home to take up a director of rugby type role.

Erasmus is currently the director of rugby at Munster in Ireland and as recently as April he insisted he was not returning to South Africa.

However, in the latest issue of the Sunday Times, it is reported that Erasmus could be appointed as SA Rugby’s director of rugby.

The weekly newspaper reported that should Erasmus agree terms, Springbok coach Allister Coetzee would have to report to him.

Then, on Monday, the Irish Independent reported that Erasmus “may not see out the remaining two years of his Munster contract”.

The Irish publication says it "understands that Erasmus has triggered the six-months' notice clause in his contract that will allow him return to South Africa to become their director of rugby".

Erasmus’ right-hand man, defence guru Jacques Nienaber, will reportedly also follow him back to South Africa.

The report further stated that “Erasmus will remain (in Ireland) for the start of the next campaign, potentially even until the end of the season, and will oversee pre-season as planned…”

If appointed by SA Rugby, Erasmus would be a hands-on, on-field director of rugby, who would develop playing patterns.

The 44-year-old Erasmus signed a three-year contract with Munster and the IRFU (Ireland Rugby Football Union) from July 1, 2016, but earlier reports indicated that there was a clause in his contract that would allow him to take up an offer from the Springboks should he provide the necessary notice.

Erasmus has impressed since joining Munster, leading them to the final of the PRO12 - a competition which features 12 professional sides from Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales.

He was also named PRO12 coach of the year this year.

Davies relishing first Wales start

2017-06-19 16:23

