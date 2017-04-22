NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Springboks

Rassie ends speculation, stays at Munster

2017-04-22 22:08
Rassie Erasmus (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Munster hooker Niall Scannell has ended speculation and confirmed that director of rugby Rassie Erasmus is staying at the Irish province.

Immediately after the Irish side's loss to Saracens in the Champions Cup semi-final in Dublin, the hooker revealed some positive news.

"There has been a lot speculation, but he clarified to us a few weeks ago," the hooker said after their 26-10 defeat at the Aviva Stadium.

"I'll be honest with you, at the time it was reassuring to hear because himself, Jacques (Nienaber), Felix (Jones) and Fla (Jerry Flannery), they're a top quality coaching ticket and they've done so much for us.

“Obviously Axel (Anthony Foley, Munster's late head coach) had a big hand in that, but if you just look at the turnaround we've had in nine, 10 months. I can't speak highly enough for what a good coach Rassie is."

Munster's hooker added: "It's brilliant that he's staying around. It's brilliant for our club and it's brilliant for Irish rugby. The confidence it's given us, it's something I haven't had from a coach before.

"He comes into the changing room afterwards saying: 'look, they're further along their curve and they were the better team today'. You trust him and you believe that we will evolve and we will get there and that's hugely reassuring that he's staying around."

Speculation has been rife in recent weeks that Erasmus would be tempted to return to South Africa in some capacity with the Springboks, but the Munster hooker confirmed that the Director of Rugby would remain in Ireland and that he was committed to seeing out his three-year contract with the province.

Erasmus officially joined Munster on July 1, 2016 and were he to be true to his word, would stay until June 30, 2019.

Read more on:    springboks  |  rassie erasmus  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Bulls break Cheetahs' hearts at Loftus

2017-04-22 18:57

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Crusaders 57-24 Stormers Stormers tour off to horror start Tributes pour in for Nick Durandt Lions survive Jaguares scare As it happened: Bulls 20-14 Cheetahs
British & Irish Lions squad for NZ tour named 25 years: Our best Proteas Test XI McKeever offers SA Rugby solution to Super Rugby poser Jaco Kriel off the hook Joshua to Fury: shut up and get in the ring

Fixtures
Saturday, 10 June 2017
South Africa v France, Pretoria 17:00
Saturday, 17 June 2017
South Africa v France, Durban 17:00
Saturday, 24 June 2017
South Africa v France, Johannesburg 17:00
Sunday, 20 August 2017
South Africa v Argentina, 01:00
Sunday, 27 August 2017
Argentina v South Africa, 01:00
Saturday, 09 September 2017
Australia v South Africa, nib Stadium 12:00
Vote

Who would you like to see Springbok coach Allister Coetzee name as his skipper for the upcoming France Test series?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane weighs in on Springbok captaincy debate
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 