Profit-seeking SARU could take home Tests abroad

Johannesburg - Staging home Test matches abroad is among the
options South African rugby bosses are considering in a bid to make the
national body profitable again.
South African Rugby Union (SARU) posted a R23.3 million rand
loss last year.
Dwindling sponsorship in a harsh economic climate, rising
costs and helping fund 14 professional provincial teams were among the reasons
for the deficit.
A R130 million rand reduction in sponsorship included the
withdrawal of a major South African bank as backers of the Springboks.
One possibility to increase revenue is playing an occasional
high-profile Test abroad to boost the bank balance, as Ireland and Argentina
did last year.
"We could move an attractive Test overseas if it makes
commercial sense," SARU chief executive Jurie Roux told a media group.
"Within a four-year cycle, one year could be set aside
to play the New Zealand All Blacks aboard for the commercial good of domestic
rugby.
"One would have to weigh the financial benefits against
the fact that some of our supporters might miss a chance to watch the All
Blacks in South Africa.
"It would be a delicate balancing act," admitted
Roux about a proposal that could come into effect from 2020 when a global rugby
calendar is introduced.
Brazil reportedly wanted to host a match between South
Africa and New Zealand - one of the biggest fixtures in world rugby - before
staging the 2016 Rio Olympics.
However, the proposal for a clash between countries who have
won five of the eight World Cup tournaments came too late.
Ireland moved a Test against stunned world champions New
Zealand to Chicago last November and ended a world-record 18 straight victories
by the All Blacks.
Argentina switched a Rugby Championship fixture against
Australia to London a month earlier and although they lost, the decision was
financially rewarding.
Roux said it was also crucial that the Springboks become a
powerful force again after a disastrous 2016 season under new coach Allister
Coetzee.
The green and gold lost eight of 12 Tests - a Springbok
record for a calendar year - and needed a late recovery to draw with a
makeshift Barbarians team in London.
South Africa created a host of unwanted records including
the heaviest home defeat when crumbling 57-15 to New Zealand in Durban.
They also lost to Italy, at home to Ireland and away to
Argentina for the first time.
Coetzee has been given new assistants in Franco Smith
(attack) and Brendan Venter (defence) for a three-Test home series against
France during June.
"There is only one type of rugby and that is winning
rugby," stressed Roux. "No matter what game plan a team has, winning
is the bottom line."
SAR president Mark Alexander, elected unopposed last year
after Oregan Hoskins resigned, echoed the views of the chief executive.
"Our business fortunes are chiefly determined by one
over-riding factor - the performance of the flagship team.
"The form last season of the Springboks was at its
lowest ebb since rugby unity in 1992.
"The new era and new dawn we had all hoped for failed
to materialise, but this year will be different," he promised.
Roux said national, Super Rugby and Currie Cup teams who generated
income deserved to benefit more from it.
"Ideally, you want a situation where money earned by
the Springboks goes to them, money earned by Super Rugby sides goes to them,
and so on."
SAR received 640 million rand last year from broadcast
rights and the six Super Rugby sides got about 28 million each and the other
eight provincial teams 20 million each.
Media critics have constantly said that a 14 provincial
teams set-up is financially unsustainable and some should downgrade to
semi-professionalism.
Alexander believes SARU will return to profit.
"We are signing some key new sponsors. They are big
corporates," he said at the announcement of a three-year deal with a
domestic airline.