Pollard returns, joins SA 'A' squad

Cape Town - Springbok flyhalf Handré
Pollard will join the SA 'A' squad in Johannesburg on Sunday as replacement for
Francois Venter.
Venter was on Monday called up
to the Springboks in Durban following the withdrawal from the squad by Damian
De Allende, who has returned to Cape Town to continue his injury rehabilitation.
Pollard, who played the first
of his 20 Tests against Scotland in 2014, missed the entire season last year
because of injury.
He also spent seven weeks on the sidelines after picking up
an ankle injury at training in April, but made his return for the Blue
Bulls in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge last weekend.
"We’ve been together now for a
week and it would not have made sense to bring Handré in for only a couple of
days before the first match, so he will join us in Johannesburg," said SA 'A' coach Johan Ackermann.
"Handré is a proven Test
player and he has just recently returned from a long injury spell, so it will
be good to give him this opportunity to improve his match fitness. His
experience will also be vital for us."
Ackermann will announce his
match 23 for their opening encounter against the French Barbarians on Tuesday.
The clash, on Friday, will be the first rugby match hosted at Moses Mabhida
Stadium in Durban.
The second match is scheduled
for next Friday, 23 June, at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.